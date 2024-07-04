  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Stipe looking ancient in latest pic

J'Ghasta

Orange Belt
Jan 21, 2024
289
607
Can we please not do this?


GRkYIayWkAA09XK
 
The fact is, even at this stage of his career, stipe is a more dangerous and better match up for jones than Ciryl Gane could ever hope to be.

That alone makes me excited for this fight.

People were so excited for Gane v Jones and I told you all it was a squash match. I still think stipe v jones is a better match up to this day.
 
Fergelmince said:
What about him looks ancient?
Are you serious right now? Look closer dude. He has that old person face sag, the old man bags under his eyes, badly wrinkled forehead, greying hair and overall old and withered looking.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
And yes, getting older. Hair line still on point tho.
There's noticeable thinning on the back of his head, a bald spot gestating. But because it's on the back you can't see it here, or in any other photo. You can only spot it in a few clips.
 
g*r*b said:
There's noticeable thinning on the back of his head, a bald spot gestating. But because it's on the back you can't see it here, or in any other photo.
I thought I noticed that too but it might just be an illusion Im not sure.
 
Fergelmince said:
What about him looks ancient?
I swear images of Stipe are a Rorschach test. If you think of him as ancient, this looks grandfather-level grizzled. If you don't, he's just rugged.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
He won't see it either lol.

Until maybe watching footage of next fight :eek::oops:

He is cool enough not to care tho I am sure.
He knows about it, he's mentioned it off-hand in commiserating reply to a couple of podcast interviewers lamenting their own diminishing follicles. But I definitely don't see him as the type to care. Certainly not to the level of hair transplants, at least.
 
Mmmm. Wrong sport Stipe
Fucking alzheimer
 
