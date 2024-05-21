Stipe has a chance in this fight

During his LHW run Jon has struggled against opponents that were the same height as he and who had good boxing - Gustafsson and Reyes.

Jones has no power in his punches now, he never had it at LHW either.

For those that are saying that Stipe has no chance because of that knockout to Ngannou: That was 3 years ago. 1 year is usually enough to refresh a fighters chin.
In the first Cormier fight Stipe got KOed easily because he took a lot of damage in the fight prior to that one and that is the first Ngannou fight.
Then Stipe took a year off and fought DC the second time. In that fight he took a record number of head strikes without ever being wobbled and he ate the same strike from the clinch that knocked him out in the first fight.

Jones has 0 true experience fighting at HW. Sure there was that Gane fight, but let's be real: Gane has no ground game and Jon exploited that. Nothing impressive.
He has 0 experience taking heavy shots from true elite HW fighters. He has never gone past 1 round as a HW.

If this fight happens in November, Stipe will be 42 years and 2 months old. That is the same age Glover Teixeira won the LHW belt. And that's from a division bellow, where longevity is shorter.

Stipe will have a big advantage in boxing and power, that's obvious.

As for the wrestling, Jones couldn't hold down Reyes and Gus in their first fight because his phyisical advantages weren't there like in most of his fights.
Stipe went 2 for 2 on takedowns with DC who was a proven and undefeated HW. So, he should be able to compete with Jones there as well.


If Stipe is anything like when he fought DC and Ngannou the second time, he will make this a competitive fight and even win.


It would've been good if this fight happened 5 years ago, but Jon was scared of fighting DC and Miocic then.
 
This is HW so Stipe definitely has a good puncher's chance.

Stipe still has that old man strength while Jon is no spring chicken. If Stipe lands a clean one like Gus did it could be all over

It's Heavy weight, Stipe of course could still have a chance of beatin Jon but I don't think he will if he looks anything like he did when he fought Francis the 2nd time.
 
Who cares, they are both out of their prime. The fight means nothing.

It's a fight that's as important as Paul vs. Tyson.


And Paul vs. Tyson is definitely the bigger fight.

As I'm Danish, I'm following danish media. And Tyson-Paul is way bigger than Jones-Stipe here, talking about media coverage.
 
I don't think people are picking Jones because "Jones so good"

I think it is more "Stipe old as fuck and looked shot 3 years ago, last seen walking like grandpa got a hip replacement."
 
