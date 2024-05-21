Stipe has a chance in this fight

During his LHW run Jon has struggled against opponents that were the same height as he and who had good boxing - Gustafsson and Reyes.



Jones has no power in his punches now, he never had it at LHW either.



For those that are saying that Stipe has no chance because of that knockout to Ngannou: That was 3 years ago. 1 year is usually enough to refresh a fighters chin.

In the first Cormier fight Stipe got KOed easily because he took a lot of damage in the fight prior to that one and that is the first Ngannou fight.

Then Stipe took a year off and fought DC the second time. In that fight he took a record number of head strikes without ever being wobbled and he ate the same strike from the clinch that knocked him out in the first fight.



Jones has 0 true experience fighting at HW. Sure there was that Gane fight, but let's be real: Gane has no ground game and Jon exploited that. Nothing impressive.

He has 0 experience taking heavy shots from true elite HW fighters. He has never gone past 1 round as a HW.



If this fight happens in November, Stipe will be 42 years and 2 months old. That is the same age Glover Teixeira won the LHW belt. And that's from a division bellow, where longevity is shorter.



Stipe will have a big advantage in boxing and power, that's obvious.



As for the wrestling, Jones couldn't hold down Reyes and Gus in their first fight because his phyisical advantages weren't there like in most of his fights.

Stipe went 2 for 2 on takedowns with DC who was a proven and undefeated HW. So, he should be able to compete with Jones there as well.





If Stipe is anything like when he fought DC and Ngannou the second time, he will make this a competitive fight and even win.





It would've been good if this fight happened 5 years ago, but Jon was scared of fighting DC and Miocic then.