lsa
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇫🇷
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 77,227
- Reaction score
- 113,708
A google translate, but in short, the moomin troll Stinky has been cancelled in NYC.
Moominvalley villain Stinky is being removed from the popular exhibition “Tove Jansson and the Moomins: The door is always open” at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York, reports the Finnish Hufvudstadsbladet. (pay wall https://www.hbl.fi/2025-07-31/stinky-cancellerad-i-new-york/ )
This is because one of the library's financiers believed that Stinky could be interpreted as a racist figure.
– This was a curatorial decision to create an environment where all visitors feel welcome and listened to, says the library's press spokesperson Fritzi Bodenheimer.
Bodenheimer also notes that there is no evidence, comments or scientific studies linking Stinky to racism."
This is what the very racist moomin troll looks like..
Moominvalley villain Stinky is being removed from the popular exhibition “Tove Jansson and the Moomins: The door is always open” at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York, reports the Finnish Hufvudstadsbladet. (pay wall https://www.hbl.fi/2025-07-31/stinky-cancellerad-i-new-york/ )
This is because one of the library's financiers believed that Stinky could be interpreted as a racist figure.
– This was a curatorial decision to create an environment where all visitors feel welcome and listened to, says the library's press spokesperson Fritzi Bodenheimer.
Bodenheimer also notes that there is no evidence, comments or scientific studies linking Stinky to racism."
This is what the very racist moomin troll looks like..