  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion "Stinky" cancelled in NY.....

lsa

lsa

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇫🇷
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
77,227
Reaction score
113,708
A google translate, but in short, the moomin troll Stinky has been cancelled in NYC.

Moominvalley villain Stinky is being removed from the popular exhibition “Tove Jansson and the Moomins: The door is always open” at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York, reports the Finnish Hufvudstadsbladet. (pay wall https://www.hbl.fi/2025-07-31/stinky-cancellerad-i-new-york/ )

This is because one of the library's financiers believed that Stinky could be interpreted as a racist figure.

– This was a curatorial decision to create an environment where all visitors feel welcome and listened to, says the library's press spokesperson Fritzi Bodenheimer.
Bodenheimer also notes that there is no evidence, comments or scientific studies linking Stinky to racism."

This is what the very racist moomin troll looks like..
3c99972d-0691-47e7-b8c7-f763dd83a060
 
This is so dumb I dont even.....
Fuck this gay earth.
 
It just exposes the people who cancel things like this. Black person-sticky ball steal that must be a black person!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,946
Messages
57,634,810
Members
175,787
Latest member
Алексей

Share this page

Back
Top