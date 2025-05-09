Still think Aspinall beats Jones after Bo Nickals loss?

Take my word for it. Experience counts more than fighting skills, and its not even clear he has more skills but lets assume he does.

Ive know martial arts since I was a kid. Unless Jones trips on a banana peel he will win that fight.

I dont root for anyone of them. But yeah, have a look at Bo Nickals last fight. Aspinall does not have enough experience to beat Jones. Its that simple.
 
Bo Nickel’s loss didn’t affect my opinion of Jones vs Aspinall at all, but I agree that Tom is overrated in this matchup. Never bet against Jones.
 
Intermission said:
Both undefeated. Both touted "the next big thing". Both will fall short to experience.

If the fight happens.
Click to expand...

Aspinall not undefeated, has 10+ years in the sport vs Bo who has like 3. And Aspinall has beaten more than half of the top 10 in his division already. Not just beaten them, smoked them.

But yeah, totally similar scenarios.

Bud...you should take a mulligan here.
 
Intermission said:
Both undefeated. Both touted "the next big thing". Both will fall short to experience.

If the fight happens.
Click to expand...
Aspinall defend interim title and beat them all in that division, Nickal had a close decision win against Craig.

Tom is not the next big thing, he is the established best fighter in that division without Jones.

Why don't you take the example of Topuria, who knocked out two of the best fighters of that division ever, except for Aldo.
 
mkess101 said:
Aspinall not undefeated, has 10+ years in the sport vs Bo who has like 3. And Aspinall has beaten more than half of the top 10 in his division already. Not just beaten them, smoked them.

But yeah, totally similar scenarios.

Bud...you should take a mulligan here.
Click to expand...

Hes perceived the same way as Bo Nickal was. 10+ years in the sport with almost no fight time.
 
Aspinall won a belt though. And he’s beaten just about all the guys in the top of the division. If Bo wins a belt we can talk
 
bobafett said:
Aspinall won a belt though. And he’s beaten just about all the guys in the top of the division. If Bo wins a belt we can talk
Click to expand...

I would argue people had higher thoughts about him than Aspinall. And Aspinall has a tougher fight.
 
Dumbest threat ever. No parallels whatsoever. Aspinall has devastating striking skills and power. No one can stand and trade with him. Bo cannot strike to save his life. Aspinall has cleaned out the division and is the INTERIM champion. Aspinall has been doing BJJ since he was a kid. Bo has beaten nobodies.


Anything Jones' fanbois would do to deflect from his ducking and make excuses. Enough is enough. DEFEND OR VACATE! As simple as that. Either defend or move the F out of the way, Jones!
 
Last edited:
Intermission said:
Hes perceived the same way as Bo Nickal was. 10+ years in the sport with almost no fight time.
Click to expand...

Who cares how some "perceive" him. You understand a decade and all those fights mean...fight CAMPS and training? That's also experience. The fact he KO's top ranked guys early in fights means he's good, not that he's "depriving himself of needed experience".

Serious question: do you strive to look clueless? Is that a goal of yours? If not...course correct here. And do it quickly.
 
Intermission said:
I would argue people had higher thoughts about him than Aspinall. And Aspinall has a tougher
Click to expand...

Intermission said:
I would argue people had higher thoughts about him than Aspinall. And Aspinall has a tougher fight.
Click to expand...
It doesn’t matter what people thought, all that matters is the results. And the results is that aspinall is the longest reigning interim champ ever. Interpret that how you like
 
Intermission said:
In the UFC he is, this is the UFC forum.
Click to expand...

Great. When he has his next UFC fight and they announce his record, what do you think they'll say? Will they only tell us his record in the UFC? Or his pro MMA record overall?

Ranier De Ridder, undefeated MMA fighter!!
 
mkess101 said:
Great. When he has his next UFC fight and they announce his record, what do you think they'll say? Will they only tell us his record in the UFC? Or his pro MMA record overall?
Click to expand...

It¨s a big difference. Conors losses prior to the UFC arent that talked about, nor is Ngannous.

The UFC is kinda pros... the other orgs are viewed as "amateur". I havent even seen Conors losses prior to the UFC or I forgot about them. They dont matter anything to me.
 
