Still can't help but feel bad for Conor and many fighters who have troubles with addiction

Hazuki Ryo
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2014
- Messages
- 3,142
- Reaction score
- 3,928
Most start with pain killers addiction. Then it's either alcohol, depression, permanent injuries, CTE or other cognitive issues..
It's a mad game they're playing. And while some of them are set for life, most struggle
Even those who get rich can't escape dark thoughts or addictive behaviors. Few of them will grow old healthy
I'm not saying Conor is a good man, not at all, but I tend to always respect fighters dedication and sacrifice for our enjoyment
