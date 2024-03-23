Still can't help but feel bad for Conor and many fighters who have troubles with addiction

Its true that alcohol and drugs is a big problem. I'll tell you why you have to keep clean.........I have met Dan Severn twice, he has had over 120 MMA fights and made his MMA debut at 34 years old, before that he had thousands of wrestling matches all over the world, also did WWF.



And he doesn't have a brain cell missing, he is super sharp, incredibly intelligent and his brain is like a 20 year old guy, in great shape for being 65 years old, doesn't have an ounce of fat on him, just a big guy naturally. So anyways........ I asked him whats his key to having thousands of wrestling matches and hundreds of MMA fights but yet not having a hair out of place? lol... he said "Never ever drank a drop of alcohol in my life, never taken drugs in my life and never ever taken too much time off.. absoutley no need for that". He said the good old fashioned way is best.. just real proper training and eating good meals, not rabbits food.



Conor is very low class and vile to begin with though and has an addictive personality. He is not a good person at all. Beating pensioners, and beating people on the street, causing property damages and his mouth is rotten. Not a good person at all. Its true that the alcohol and drugs will make it worse though