Still can't help but feel bad for Conor and many fighters who have troubles with addiction

Most start with pain killers addiction. Then it's either alcohol, depression, permanent injuries, CTE or other cognitive issues..

It's a mad game they're playing. And while some of them are set for life, most struggle

Even those who get rich can't escape dark thoughts or addictive behaviors. Few of them will grow old healthy

I'm not saying Conor is a good man, not at all, but I tend to always respect fighters dedication and sacrifice for our enjoyment
 
Fighters will always have this problem (and pro wrestlers)…

It’s not something your body can do or should do for very long, but a lot of guys really don’t make enough money to stop, or don’t have the skillset to move on to something else…
 
I prefer to feel bad for the many victims who aren't rich enough to buy off police departments who mysteriously "lose" rape kits that they collect.

But to each their own. Poor Jeff Epstein and his addiction to some rich guy drug that he innocently snorted up his nose 100 times by accident. What a tough life he had.
 
Its true that alcohol and drugs is a big problem. I'll tell you why you have to keep clean.........I have met Dan Severn twice, he has had over 120 MMA fights and made his MMA debut at 34 years old, before that he had thousands of wrestling matches all over the world, also did WWF.

And he doesn't have a brain cell missing, he is super sharp, incredibly intelligent and his brain is like a 20 year old guy, in great shape for being 65 years old, doesn't have an ounce of fat on him, just a big guy naturally. So anyways........ I asked him whats his key to having thousands of wrestling matches and hundreds of MMA fights but yet not having a hair out of place? lol... he said "Never ever drank a drop of alcohol in my life, never taken drugs in my life and never ever taken too much time off.. absoutley no need for that". He said the good old fashioned way is best.. just real proper training and eating good meals, not rabbits food.

Conor is very low class and vile to begin with though and has an addictive personality. He is not a good person at all. Beating pensioners, and beating people on the street, causing property damages and his mouth is rotten. Not a good person at all. Its true that the alcohol and drugs will make it worse though
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Its true that alcohol and drugs is a big problem. I'll tell you why you have to keep clean.........I have met Dan Severn twice, he has had over 120 MMA fights and made his MMA debut at 34 years old, before that he had thousands of wrestling matches all over the world, also did WWF.

And he doesn't have a brain cell missing, he is super sharp, incredibly intelligent and his brain is like a 20 year old guy, in great shape for being 65 years old, doesn't have an ounce of fat on him, just a big guy naturally. So anyways........ I asked him whats his key to having thousands of wrestling matches and hundreds of MMA fights but yet not having a hair out of place? lol... he said "Never ever drank a drop of alcohol in my life, never taken drugs in my life and never ever taken too much time off.. absoutley no need for that". He said the good old fashioned way is best.. just real proper training and eating good meals, not rabbits food.
And maybe throw in some really good genetics.
 
Dionysian said:
I prefer to feel bad for the many victims who aren't rich enough to buy off police departments who mysteriously "lose" rape kits that they collect.

But to each their own. Poor Jeff Epstein and his addiction to some rich guy drug that he innocently snorted up his nose 100 times by accident. What a tough life he had.
I don't really see the relation between professional fighting and epstein to be honest
 
Not like anyone told Conor to turn his nose into a vacuum. Grown ups make decisions and should be able to live and deal with the decisions they made.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Most start with pain killers addiction. Then it's either alcohol, depression, permanent injuries, CTE or other cognitive issues..

It's a mad game they're playing. And while some of them are set for life, most struggle

Even those who get rich can't escape dark thoughts or addictive behaviors. Few of them will grow old healthy

I'm not saying Conor is a good man, not at all, but I tend to always respect fighters dedication and sacrifice for our enjoyment
He’s been more than compensated for his “sacrifice.” Doesn’t give him the right to be a shit human being.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Most start with pain killers addiction. Then it's either alcohol, depression, permanent injuries, CTE or other cognitive issues..

It's a mad game they're playing. And while some of them are set for life, most struggle

Even those who get rich can't escape dark thoughts or addictive behaviors. Few of them will grow old healthy

I'm not saying Conor is a good man, not at all, but I tend to always respect fighters dedication and sacrifice for our enjoyment
I feel you man. Its easy to hate on Conor, and I've done it myself, but at the end of the day, most of us will never know what its like to be under that level of temptation.
 
As someone who has dealt with alcohol addiction, I get it. I do not feel sorry for them though. Like myself it was a continuous selfish choice made day after day and not caring about who I hurt along the way. I do hope they find a reason to stop instead of excuses to keep doing it.

Addicts dont need pity. They need to stop being selfish assholes. And yes I was a selfish asshole.
 
My first job was construction, and there's a similar physical toll and path to addiction. I was lucky enough to be 18 and fueled mostly by anger, but there were a ton of people who fell into stimulants, painkillers, muscle relaxers, sleeping pills, and sometimes all of that at the same time.

It sucks when you're tolerant to everything, still feel like shit, but can't do anything else.
 
I feel bad for those struggling with drugs while in poverty or divorce or PTSD or loss of loved ones, etc. When you're super rich and never have to work again in your life and have earned enough to take care of your entire extended family and all their neighbors for the next 100 years, and you start having children and decide to increase your drug intake, you can fuck off.
 
Filter909 said:
I feel bad for those struggling with drugs while in poverty or divorce or PTSD or loss of loved ones, etc. When you're super rich and never have to work again in your life and have earned enough to take care of your entire extended family and all their neighbors for the next 100 years, and you start having children and decide to increase your drug intake, you can fuck off.
Eh I understand the sentiment but addiction is still an illness and rich and poor alike suffer the same. I can find "faults" and "personal resposibilities" for every single instance of mental illness I come across in my work as well as reasons to shift the blame on parents, traumas, society etc. It's just not that importat who's to blame, just solving a problem. And, well, rich addicts are also a problem for others as well, meaning both their loved ones and society at large.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Most start with pain killers addiction. Then it's either alcohol, depression, permanent injuries, CTE or other cognitive issues..

It's a mad game they're playing. And while some of them are set for life, most struggle

Even those who get rich can't escape dark thoughts or addictive behaviors. Few of them will grow old healthy

I'm not saying Conor is a good man, not at all, but I tend to always respect fighters dedication and sacrifice for our enjoyment
Of all the things that is happening in the world at the moment, this is the one you chose to feel bad about?
 
He's in a bad way, but he has more resources to help himself. He could get the best help anyone else could hope for. He has things people could dream about, so hard to feel bad for the guy. His ego just got the best of him and despite having kids, he puts himself first constantly.

I was addicted to kratom though for 8 years, so I know how addiction can be a problem. You just believe you can't enjoy things in life without that substance.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Most start with pain killers addiction. Then it's either alcohol, depression, permanent injuries, CTE or other cognitive issues..

It's a mad game they're playing. And while some of them are set for life, most struggle

Even those who get rich can't escape dark thoughts or addictive behaviors. Few of them will grow old healthy

I'm not saying Conor is a good man, not at all, but I tend to always respect fighters dedication and sacrifice for our enjoyment
It's sad that they keep giving him money.

Feels like they're trying to Britney Spears him a little
 
