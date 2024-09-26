Steven Spielberg's 20 Favourite Films of All Time (#5 is a shocker)

The Good The Bad The HBK
Pitbull Owner
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,416
- Reaction score
- 43,505
Steven Spielberg’s 20 favourite movies:
1. It’s a Wonderful Life – Frank Capra (1946)
2. The Godfather – Francis Ford Coppola (1972)
3. Fantasia -Walt Disney (1940)
4. A Guy Named Joe – Victor Fleming (1943)
5. Guardians of the Galaxy – James Gunn (2014)
6. War of the Worlds – Byron Haskin (1953)
7. Psycho – Alfred Hitchcock (1960)
8. 2001: A Space Odyssey – Stanley Kubrick (1968)
9. Lawrence of Arabia – David Lean (1962)
10. Untouchable – Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (2011)
11. The Dark Knight – Christopher Nolan (2008)
12. The 400 Blows – François Truffaut (1959)
13. Day for Night – François Truffaut (1973)
14. Citizen Kane – Orson Welles (1941)
15. Captains Courageous – Victor Fleming (1937)
16. The Best Years of Our Lives – William Wyler (1946)
17. The Searchers – John Ford (1956)
18. Tootsie – Sydney Pollack (1982)
19. Seven Samurai – Akira Kurosawa (1954)
20. Dumbo – Walt Disney (1941)
1. It’s a Wonderful Life – Frank Capra (1946)
2. The Godfather – Francis Ford Coppola (1972)
3. Fantasia -Walt Disney (1940)
4. A Guy Named Joe – Victor Fleming (1943)
5. Guardians of the Galaxy – James Gunn (2014)
6. War of the Worlds – Byron Haskin (1953)
7. Psycho – Alfred Hitchcock (1960)
8. 2001: A Space Odyssey – Stanley Kubrick (1968)
9. Lawrence of Arabia – David Lean (1962)
10. Untouchable – Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (2011)
11. The Dark Knight – Christopher Nolan (2008)
12. The 400 Blows – François Truffaut (1959)
13. Day for Night – François Truffaut (1973)
14. Citizen Kane – Orson Welles (1941)
15. Captains Courageous – Victor Fleming (1937)
16. The Best Years of Our Lives – William Wyler (1946)
17. The Searchers – John Ford (1956)
18. Tootsie – Sydney Pollack (1982)
19. Seven Samurai – Akira Kurosawa (1954)
20. Dumbo – Walt Disney (1941)