Steven Spielberg's 20 Favourite Films of All Time (#5 is a shocker)

Pitbull Owner
Steven Spielberg’s 20 favourite movies:

1. It’s a Wonderful Life – Frank Capra (1946)

2. The Godfather – Francis Ford Coppola (1972)

3. Fantasia -Walt Disney (1940)

4. A Guy Named Joe – Victor Fleming (1943)

5. Guardians of the Galaxy – James Gunn (2014)

6. War of the Worlds – Byron Haskin (1953)

7. Psycho – Alfred Hitchcock (1960)

8. 2001: A Space Odyssey – Stanley Kubrick (1968)

9. Lawrence of Arabia – David Lean (1962)

10. Untouchable – Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (2011)

11. The Dark Knight – Christopher Nolan (2008)

12. The 400 Blows – François Truffaut (1959)

13. Day for Night – François Truffaut (1973)

14. Citizen Kane – Orson Welles (1941)

15. Captains Courageous – Victor Fleming (1937)

16. The Best Years of Our Lives – William Wyler (1946)

17. The Searchers – John Ford (1956)

18. Tootsie – Sydney Pollack (1982)

19. Seven Samurai – Akira Kurosawa (1954)

20. Dumbo – Walt Disney (1941)
 
Spielberg's list is dumb for not having the GOAT movie:


MV5BNjcxMzc5ZWQtN2Y2OS00NGNiLWE4MDYtMzAyYWJkN2YyODliXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTQxNzMzNDI@._V1_.jpg
 
Madmick said:
This is the movie a lot more Sherdoggers owe it to themselves to watch.
I've seen it numerous times, great film and I was supposed to be seeing the uncut ( steady) version in full glory at a cinema in London last month . Was falling asleep on the way there and realised I was not going to sit through 4 hours of film . One for another year.
 
fungi said:
Steven Spielberg is a hack, and his list is whack.
lol nice rhyme.

But seriously a hack? Schindler's List, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park and Saving Private Ryan to name a few, those are masterpieces.
 
