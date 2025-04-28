Movies Steven Spielberg Names The Greatest American Film of All Time

Do You Agree

GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

1000006542.jpg

"'The Godfather,' for me, is the greatest American film ever made. Many artists can and do take a bow from their work on a page, on a canvas, on a screen, but our applause for you Francis, is from a different kind of audience. When we're young, it's our parents we want to make proud, and then it's our friends, and then it's our colleagues, and finally, it's our peers, but you, sir, are peerless." Spielberg said, "You have taken what came before and redefined the canon of American film, and in so doing, you've inspired a generation of storytellers who want to make you proud of their work, proud of our work, and I always want to make you proud of my work."
Theres also a 5 hour cut of apocalypse now I wish I could see.
 
It's not one of my favorites (I prefer the sequel), it's overrated, but it's one of the GOAT.
 
ricc505 said:
Redux was a bunch longer, added about 30 min. I wonder what more was left out?
I'm assuming a longer boat ride and more Brando. Maybe stuff he shot that could never be released on film.

Its the one film where I enjoy every cut of the film (theatrical, redux, final) so I'm more than game to see redux with another 90 mins.
 
Bullitt68 said:
It's not one of my favorites (I prefer the sequel), it's overrated, but it's one of the GOAT.
Definitely can't give you a like for saying it's overrated but I do agree I prefer the sequel.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
Definitely can't give you a like for saying it's overrated but I do agree I prefer the sequel.
It's strictly by definition. Plenty of people beyond Spielberg actually think it's the GOAT. It wouldn't even make my top 10, probably not even my top 20. Therefore, it's by definition overrated. But I certainly don't mean to imply that it isn't an amazing film, let alone that it sucks. People rate it higher than I think it deserves, but even if I were to rank it #50 all-time, it's a huge accomplishment if only 49 movies in the history of the art form are better.

And then objectively I might have to give the first one the edge just in terms of the family dynamic and Michael's character arc (though it loses points for the dumb bit with Michael in Sicily with Apollonia) but subjectively I'm a huge De Niro fan and he makes the second one more enjoyable for me. Both the Fanucci and the Ciccio kill scenes are better than anything in the first one :cool:
 
spielberg knows shit.

the best movie is lost in translation or love actually.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
He does a lot more in the Epic version
I've only watched and only will ever watch the actual films. I can't bring myself to watch the re-edited with deleted scenes Frankenstein cash grab version created to help Coppola fund Apocalypse Now rather than for anything even resembling art. What else does he do?
 
@GoodBadHBK you do the reaction, but you dont dare to reply.

i know why. i see you buds. i see you.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
I'm assuming a longer boat ride and more Brando. Maybe stuff he shot that could never be released on film.

Its the one film where I enjoy every cut of the film (theatrical, redux, final) so I'm more than game to see redux with another 90 mins.
Maybe scenes where they couldn't hide how fat brando was And I'm sure there is a lot more of the sacrifice ceremony. Now that you mention "final" I'm not sure I remember what was different in that cut
 
Its a great film but very one dimensional. Its not a particularly deep and complex script, its just a domino effect of revenge acts. It surprised me how little more there was of the film.

I get what the movie is trying to portray but still.. The greatest movie of all time has to have more.
 
Intermission said:
Its a great film but very one dimensional. Its not a particularly deep and complex script, its just a domino effect of revenge acts. It surprised me how little more there was of the film.

I get what the movie is trying to portray but still.. The greatest movie of all time has to have more.
What's your top 5 greatest movies? Just curious.
 
