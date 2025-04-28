GoodBadHBK
"'The Godfather,' for me, is the greatest American film ever made. Many artists can and do take a bow from their work on a page, on a canvas, on a screen, but our applause for you Francis, is from a different kind of audience. When we're young, it's our parents we want to make proud, and then it's our friends, and then it's our colleagues, and finally, it's our peers, but you, sir, are peerless." Spielberg said, "You have taken what came before and redefined the canon of American film, and in so doing, you've inspired a generation of storytellers who want to make you proud of their work, proud of our work, and I always want to make you proud of my work."
Theres also a 5 hour cut of apocalypse now I wish I could see.