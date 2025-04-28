GoodBadHBK said: Definitely can't give you a like for saying it's overrated but I do agree I prefer the sequel. Click to expand...

It's strictly by definition. Plenty of people beyond Spielberg actually think it's the GOAT. It wouldn't even make my top 10, probably not even my top 20. Therefore, it's by definition overrated. But I certainly don't mean to imply that it isn't an amazing film, let alone that it sucks. People rate it higher than I think it deserves, but even if I were to rank it #50 all-time, it's a huge accomplishment if only 49 movies in the history of the art form are better.And then objectively I might have to give the first one the edge just in terms of the family dynamic and Michael's character arc (though it loses points for the dumb bit with Michael in Sicily with Apollonia) but subjectively I'm a huge De Niro fan and he makes the second one more enjoyable for me. Both the Fanucci and the Ciccio kill scenes are better than anything in the first one