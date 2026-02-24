Relationships Steven Seagal Karate interview has 9 million views

Are most of these hate views or has his legacy endured, possibly grown? Isn't it a testament to him and his career to get that many clicks?

 
Stoic1 said:
Thats Steven re-clicking 8.9M times.
He had a few good fun action flicks, but any time he is inflicted on me lately I have this urge to dye my judogi pink and try and summon the spirt of Judo Gene to haunt him...
 
Sonny Qc said:
joking aside, Seagal told more lies than Hulk Hogan,
and, at least Hogan's had some entertaining lies over the years.
Hogan knew he was s a glorified carney performer, and telling tales was just part of the life he lived

Seagal believes he's the deadliest man alive...
 
He's one kooky motherfucker, but (a) his old movies still rule and they made him super famous so obviously he still has tons of fans and (b) he knows his shit. Anyone who's been doing martial arts for over half a century has shit to teach you. It doesn't matter that he's a fat old man now, it doesn't matter that he's long since forgotten where his real life stops and his movie characters' lives begin, none of that shit matters. The man has been training and teaching various martial arts for so fucking long and aikido specifically forever, he's got a wealth of information and plenty of shit that people can pick up and incorporate if they want to.
 
This guy is going to die of old age thinking he's the most baddass person ever. He's never been confronted his entire life.
 
Bullitt68 said:
He's one kooky motherfucker, but (a) his old movies still rule and they made him super famous so obviously he still has tons of fans and (b) he knows his shit. Anyone who's been doing martial arts for over half a century has shit to teach you. It doesn't matter that he's a fat old man now, it doesn't matter that he's long since forgotten where his real life stops and his movie characters' lives begin, none of that shit matters. The man has been training and teaching various martial arts for so fucking long and aikido specifically forever, he's got a wealth of information and plenty of shit that people can pick up and incorporate if they want to.
he was one of the first guys to have realistic fight scenes in movies and it looked good at the time.

i really miss the action star era of the 80s and their glorification. it was pre UFC so we didn't know any better, there were still people who thought the WWE was real, that you could kill someone with a karate chop to the temples, and the endless debates of which roided up action star could take on 20 people at the same time in a real life fight raged on. ignorance is bliss, it was better back then.

now it's a bunch bozos on a greenscreen who talk about how difficult it was getting into shape and you have an hour of behind the scenes footage of how they made the turd. the magic has been lost.
 
F1980 said:
This guy is going to die of old age thinking he's the most baddass person ever. He's never been confronted his entire life.
hearing him talk to jesse is like putting on an old LP record. The mans views are outdated by about 50 years.
 
Bullitt68 said:
He's one kooky motherfucker, but (a) his old movies still rule and they made him super famous so obviously he still has tons of fans and (b) he knows his shit. Anyone who's been doing martial arts for over half a century has shit to teach you. It doesn't matter that he's a fat old man now, it doesn't matter that he's long since forgotten where his real life stops and his movie characters' lives begin, none of that shit matters. The man has been training and teaching various martial arts for so fucking long and aikido specifically forever, he's got a wealth of information and plenty of shit that people can pick up and incorporate if they want to.
I thought his fans hate him today. Was he bigger than Van Damme?
 
Around 2012–2013, actor Steven Seagal claimed he would fight UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture for free in a "no rules" fight. This stemmed from a joke by Couture, who said he would only come out of retirement to fight Seagal. Couture dismissed the serious challenge as a joke.
  • The Origin: Couture mentioned in a G4TV interview that he would come out of retirement only to fight Seagal, a comment intended as a joke.

  • Seagal's Response: Seagal, apparently not realizing it was a joke, stated he would fight Couture in a "no holds barred" setting,

  • in a remote location with no witnesses {<jordan}
 
