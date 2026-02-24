Bullitt68 said: He's one kooky motherfucker, but (a) his old movies still rule and they made him super famous so obviously he still has tons of fans and (b) he knows his shit. Anyone who's been doing martial arts for over half a century has shit to teach you. It doesn't matter that he's a fat old man now, it doesn't matter that he's long since forgotten where his real life stops and his movie characters' lives begin, none of that shit matters. The man has been training and teaching various martial arts for so fucking long and aikido specifically forever, he's got a wealth of information and plenty of shit that people can pick up and incorporate if they want to. Click to expand...

he was one of the first guys to have realistic fight scenes in movies and it looked good at the time.i really miss the action star era of the 80s and their glorification. it was pre UFC so we didn't know any better, there were still people who thought the WWE was real, that you could kill someone with a karate chop to the temples, and the endless debates of which roided up action star could take on 20 people at the same time in a real life fight raged on. ignorance is bliss, it was better back then.now it's a bunch bozos on a greenscreen who talk about how difficult it was getting into shape and you have an hour of behind the scenes footage of how they made the turd. the magic has been lost.