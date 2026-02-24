Intermission
Are most of these hate views or has his legacy endured, possibly grown? Isn't it a testament to him and his career to get that many clicks?
Thats Steven re-clicking 8.9M times.
joking aside, Seagal told more lies than Hulk Hogan,
and, at least Hogan's had some entertaining lies over the years.
13 million views for this shitty comedian. The man is a myth
He's one kooky motherfucker, but (a) his old movies still rule and they made him super famous so obviously he still has tons of fans and (b) he knows his shit. Anyone who's been doing martial arts for over half a century has shit to teach you. It doesn't matter that he's a fat old man now, it doesn't matter that he's long since forgotten where his real life stops and his movie characters' lives begin, none of that shit matters. The man has been training and teaching various martial arts for so fucking long and aikido specifically forever, he's got a wealth of information and plenty of shit that people can pick up and incorporate if they want to.
hearing him talk to jesse is like putting on an old LP record. The mans views are outdated by about 50 years.This guy is going to die of old age thinking he's the most baddass person ever. He's never been confronted his entire life.
I thought his fans hate him today. Was he bigger than Van Damme?
he was one of the first guys to have realistic fight scenes in movies