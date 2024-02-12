Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls March 7th ESPN+

www.boxingscene.com

Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls Pushed Back To March 7 in Montreal

Logistical issues have compelled Eye of the Tiger to postpone its event initially planned for February 23 at the Colisée Desjardins in Victoriaville. While the plans to present an event in the Centre-du-Québec region are still in place, the card will be held on a date to be announced later.
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

www.boxingscene.com

Osleys Iglesias vs. Marcelo Coceres Added To Butler-Rolls Card on March 7

Eye of the Tiger's new recruit, Osleys Iglesias (9-0, 8 KOs), will arrive in Montreal for the first time to compete in a 12-round bout on March 7. To make a proper introduction, the current IBO champion of the super-middleweights aims to impress the Quebec audience against the ever-competitive...
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com
 
M

