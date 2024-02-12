Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls March 7th ESPN+

Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls Pushed Back To March 7 in Montreal
Logistical issues have compelled Eye of the Tiger to postpone its event initially planned for February 23 at the Colisée Desjardins in Victoriaville. While the plans to present an event in the Centre-du-Québec region are still in place, the card will be held on a date to be announced later.
