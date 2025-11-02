Steve Garcia's terrible callout

What the hell was that? This was almost as bad as Buck's callout of Conor. Max doesn't even fight at 145 anymore, and seems to have accepted Olive's callout for the BMF fight.

Add to that, Youssef Zalal is standing right there in Onama's corner, and five minutes ago, was calling out Garcia's tells.

Missed opportunity imo. I just hate when fighters whiff like this and do terrible callouts that make no sense.

Anyone ranked 8-11 would have also made sense and went over well.

Agreed -- I like his message at the end, but that was a shitty call-out.
 
The second part of his interview made up for the odd call out. Personally I want to see Garcia v Silva.
 
Can you blame a guy on a 7-fight streak for calling out a former champ?
 
Sometimes I get surprised about how casual some fighters are, like, they don't know about others fighters or the division

Holloway maybe is the only fighter he knows besides Volk lol

But he said later that the called out was because he dreams about a history like Rocky Balboa
 
