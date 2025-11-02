Steve Garcia's terrible callout

Pequeño Corey
What the hell was that? This was almost as bad as Buck's callout of Conor. Max doesn't even fight at 145 anymore, and seems to have accepted Olive's callout for the BMF fight.
Add to that, Youssef Zalal is standing right there in Onama's corner, and five minutes ago, was calling out Garcia's tells.
Missed opportunity imo. I just hate when fighters whiff like this and do terrible callouts that make no sense.
Anyone ranked 8-11 would have also made sense and went over well.
