Steve Erceg will always be a legend

The dude was competitively fighting for a world title within 1 year of joining the UFC (4 fights in less than 12 months) and also headlined 2 events (1 PPV).

All that whilst training out a random small gym called Wilkes MMA and working as their kids class coach.


1743422462007.png


Also with an assistant called Mr Cranny.

1743422561767.png

This is some real life Cobra Kai Shit. What a legend.
 
