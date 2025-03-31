Steve Erceg will always be a legend

lagofala
The dude was competitively fighting for a world title within 1 year of joining the UFC (4 fights in less than 12 months) and also headlined 2 events (1 PPV).
All that whilst training out a random small gym called Wilkes MMA and working as their kids class coach.
Also with an assistant called Mr Cranny.
This is some real life Cobra Kai Shit. What a legend.
