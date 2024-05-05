Steve Erceg Is WAY Better Than We Thought - Scorecards Show RD5 Was Decider

His Takedowns were great, Pantoja is just better on the mat.He made some shitty takedowns, but he's way better than i thought.
Just inexperience. He figured a TD might secure the round and panicked a little.But Steve's fight IQ is just awful
I disagree, fighters can mature with time and experience.He's good but you can't fix stupid.
He damaged Pantoja badly.
Frustrating to watch really.
I felt like he landed teh better shots and did more damage throughout the fightI kinda thought he would win. It was almost like he felt bad about winning in Brazil or something. I can give him the young excuse being 31 and imagining how much pressure is in that position
Steve vs Royval next