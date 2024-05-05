Steve Erceg Is WAY Better Than We Thought - Scorecards Show RD5 Was Decider

He damaged Pantoja badly.

But Steve's fight IQ is just awful. It's one thing to get reversed on a TD early in the 5th round. But why would you go for another TD in the same round, esp if it might be the decisive round.

Frustrating to watch really.
 
Probably thought he needed to mix it up for more judges favour.

But yeah after a while it’s probably a good idea to stop.
 
I kinda thought he would win. It was almost like he felt bad about winning in Brazil or something. I can give him the young excuse being 31 and imagining how much pressure is in that position
 
Pantoja isnt great, i thought he lost to Moreno, this one wasnt impressive either, horrible striking but gets away on speed and power.
 
Yeah damn right. 48-47 on two cards. One brain fart in round five away from the big upset...
 
Jesus it was his 4th fight… guy will be fine. And he’s clearly top three.
 
Erceg over performed but shot himself in the foot at the same time by constantly shooting for ill advised takedowns when he was winning on the feet.
 
Give over.

Awful fight IQ?!

You mean he's a young guy who made a couple of mistakes against the elite of the elite, lol, what a ridiculous take.
 
I felt like he landed teh better shots and did more damage throughout the fight

Very excited about that.
 
