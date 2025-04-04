GoodBadHBK
Which bugged out eye actor do you enjoy more?
It's close for me but I'll take Steve.
Buscemi
1. Reservoir Dogs
2. Airheads
3. Fargo
4. Con Air
5. Big Lewbowski
6. Armageddon
7. Sandler movies
8. Sopranos
Dafoe
1. To live and Die in LA
2. Platoon
3. Mississippi Burning
4. Boondock Saints
5. American Psycho
6. Spiderman
7. The Lighthouse
8. Nosferatu
