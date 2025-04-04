Movies Steve Buscemi vs Willem Dafoe

  • Buscemi

  • Dafoe

Which bugged out eye actor do you enjoy more?

It's close for me but I'll take Steve.


Buscemi

1. Reservoir Dogs
2. Airheads
3. Fargo
4. Con Air
5. Big Lewbowski
6. Armageddon
7. Sandler movies
8. Sopranos


Dafoe

1. To live and Die in LA
2. Platoon
3. Mississippi Burning
4. Boondock Saints
5. American Psycho
6. Spiderman
7. The Lighthouse
8. Nosferatu
 
Steve Buscemi is a true living legend like Jeff Goldblum and we should cherish every waking moment he's still around...

With that being said, Buscemi could never handle being Christ in the Last Temptation of Christ, whereas Defoe owned that role so perfectly, I think he's the only actor besides 50's era Brando that could have pulled it off
 
I like Buscemi, but Dafoe is one of my very favourite actors I can't vote against

Dafoe has many memorable characters but my fav, and the one that stuck with me the most, was Bobby Peru

 
I HATED dafoe in platoon. Which lead me to having a negative impression of dafoe for years. But after storing back he is a great actor and has some great roles. Takes a great actor to make you believe and hate them I think.

Buscemi is a great actor as well.
 
Buscemi. He was the cretin in all the cool Indy films when I was in high school. Defoe isn't a bad actor though. Fucking hated him in that gnostic drivel that Scorsese put out but he is absolutely phenomenal in The Life Aquatic. Underrated role for him imo.
 
This is my reaction as a teenager, I was all in for Sgt. Barnes. No duality of man BS, a walking talking war machine.
I was Team Barnes as well tbh. He was a piece of shit but exactly the kind of soldier you needed in that war
 
Isn't the whole premise what if Christ gave in to sin/temptation? Just not something I care to see or entertain.
Yeah Satan offers him a normal life of marriage and kids when he's on the cross and he struggles with it and shows a whole sequence of him with wife and kids. The whole twist is Scorsese gets ya with a gnostic heresy at the climax of the film.
 
