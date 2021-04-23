Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael has ALS he has passed away

Sad, indeed. Hope his quality of life is as good as possible with the time he has left.
 
Here's an article that actually works and you don't have to pay for

https://wgntv.com/news/former-chicago-bear-steve-mongo-mcmichael-reveals-he-is-battling-als/amp/
 
hope debra does the right thing and lets him play with her puppies one last time,
for old time's sake.
 
SaigeVanZant said:
I know its fun to make fun of Mongo but this is shitty news. I was always a fan of him and his big personality
I have not heard any pro wrestler say anything bad about him they liked him as a person. Arn Anderson said Mongo came into wrestling too late as he was in his late 30’s and banged up from playing in the NFL.
 
Mongo gets way too much hate for his wrestling days. I loved him as a Horsemen and he knew how to get a crowd riled up.
That pic looks so sad. :(

Edit: Why was this moved? He was one of the main players on the 85 Bears.
 
It's always a sad sight seeing beasts like him just get ravaged by some disease to the point where they're unrecognizable.

ALS is no joke. Hope he finds some kind of enjoyment with whatever life he has left.
 
White Whale said:
I have not heard any pro wrestler say anything bad about him they liked him as a person. Arn Anderson said Mongo came into wrestling too late as he was in his late 30’s and banged up from playing in the NFL.
He was a terrible wrestler (which is why Benoit did the grunt work in their tag bouts), but they liked him and he was enthusiastic, rather than just being there for a Turner cheque.
 
unpopular opinion......he was one of the top 5 members who were in the four horsemen at some point
 
All joked about his in ring work aside, very sad to hear.

He didn't have to wrestle but did for quit some time so have to respect that.
 
Really sad to hear, you wouldn't wish ALS on your worst enemy.

I saw the interview he did and although it was sad, he basically said that he's glad he lived life to the fullest while he could, he never had a bucket list to do when he was old, whatever he wanted to do he did while he was young and lived a great life. Which I mean who can even argue?
 

He passed away yesterday. ALS is one of worst diseases I can think and I hope they find a cure for it soon.
 
