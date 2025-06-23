Media Stephen A. not happy with Jon ducking: "Handle business, then retire!"

He's right. Disappointing and weak ending to his career.
 
He didn't fight Aspinall because he's old, fat and slow now, and doesn't want a legit loss on his record.

Simple as.
 
JBJ was here said:
Someone who makes any sane person change the channel faster than a replay of the Ngannou vs. Lewis fight. His takes are so bad you might as well call him Black Joe Rogan.
Click to expand...

Do you think that's the point I was making? That he's a knowledgeable MMA analyst?

Here's the thing: quite obviously a shit ton of people desire seeing/hearing him, or he wouldn't be the highest paid sports talk personality on earth. Now, we can say his takes suck (and largely I agree)...but do you think the UFC cares WHO tunes in and who buys the ppv's as long as the #'s are there? Stephen A has a MASSIVE following and platform. He is referencing Aspinall by name numerous times. He is essentially calling Jones a duck and there are gonna be millions of casual sports fans who minimally follow MMA that see that and have their opinion formed by it.

We have absolute idiots here (that show comical projection by accusing everyone else of being driven by emotion while seemingly in full spaz mode every post themselves) claiming Aspinall is a "nobody" etc. And it's so painfully obvious they're desperately trying to convince themselves of that. But here we have the biggest sports talking head in the world currently (albeit a really annoying one) specifically talking about Jones ducking Aspinall. It shows how delusional some people here are.
 
Boo fucking hoo.

Meanwhile, Jones and his fans are happy he gets to go out on his own terms.

Meanwhile Tomboys are gonna be butthurt that he didn’t get to full fill their fantasy of watching them fight. Aww.
 
Prince Nephilim said:
Boo fucking hoo.

Meanwhile, Jones and his fans are happy he gets to go out on his own terms.

Meanwhile Tomboys are gonna be butthurt that he didn’t get to full fill their fantasy of watching them fight. Aww.
Click to expand...

Jones fans are happy he's not fighting anymore and is going out in the midst of another arrest? Weird, but have fun rooting for him to, IDK, not get a harsh sentence?
 
JBJ was here said:
Someone who makes any sane person change the channel faster than a replay of the Ngannou vs. Lewis fight. His takes are so bad you might as well call him Black Joe Rogan.
Click to expand...

I must say I do agree with his take here though.
 
Never understood why anyone would EVER cite, listen to, or cosign anything from the mouth of Stephen A. Smith.

This has nothing to do with Jones, to me Stephen A will forever be one of those that even if he's right, he's still a massive useless turd making bank to be a hot take machine, so he's perma-ignored.

However now that I've said that in those words I see why some folks here might like him.
 
At least he isn't holding up the division now, fight wasn't happening, Stephen A is the goat of MMA knowledge and shadow boxing, surprised he forgot that part
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mind Mine
The UFC should remove Jon Jones fight footage if he refuses to fight Aspinall or retire
2
Replies
20
Views
541
IndyCovaHart
IndyCovaHart

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,403
Messages
57,469,603
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top