Black Leprechaun
- Apr 2, 2020
- 708
- 3,971
Someone who makes any sane person change the channel faster than a replay of the Ngannou vs. Lewis fight. His takes are so bad you might as well call him Black Joe Rogan.I mean, who is this "Stephen A Smith" guy anyway?
Someone who makes any sane person change the channel faster than a replay of the Ngannou vs. Lewis fight. His takes are so bad you might as well call him Black Joe Rogan.
Boo fucking hoo.
Meanwhile, Jones and his fans are happy he gets to go out on his own terms.
Meanwhile Tomboys are gonna be butthurt that he didn’t get to full fill their fantasy of watching them fight. Aww.
