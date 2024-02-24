Stellar Blade Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure. Explore trailers and screenshots of Stellar Blade for PS5.

A thrilling slice of razor-sharp action​

An incredible visual experience​

A deep, unforgettable adventure​

Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure.The future of humanity is balanced on the edge of a blade. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space.After travelling from the Colony, Paratrooper Eve arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the NA:tive – the malevolent force that has devastated it.But as Eve tackles the NA:tive one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past as she explores the ruins of human civilisation, she realises that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…Engage in blisteringly fast combat as you slash a path through the remnants of Earth, facing epic boss encounters that will challenge both brain and brawn in equal measure.Unleash graceful yet brutal attacking combos and unlock new moves as you progress, with customisable skills based on your play style. Upgrade Eve’s weapons to boost your chances as each boss battle becomes progressively more demanding.Become immersed in a highly detailed post-apocalyptic world that blends beauty and horror to spectacular effect.Explore breath-taking science fiction-inspired environments as the characters and creations of renowned Korean artist and Shift Up studio director Kim Hyung Tae are brought to life, via the graphical power of PlayStation®5.Discover an enthralling narrative filled with mature themes, mystery and revelation. Embrace the relentless pace, with no time to pause between moments where critical, story-changing decisions are made.Eve's belief in her mission is absolute. But as she destroys her enemies with ruthless power while at the same time forming close-knit bonds with the few friends that have got her back, she'll ultimately be asked questions about what it truly means to be human.