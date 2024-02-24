Multiplat Stellar Blade Discussion (June 11th PC Release + New Content)

images




www.playstation.com

Stellar Blade

Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure. Explore trailers and screenshots of Stellar Blade for PS5.
Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure.

The future of humanity is balanced on the edge of a blade. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space.

After travelling from the Colony, Paratrooper Eve arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the NA:tive – the malevolent force that has devastated it.

But as Eve tackles the NA:tive one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past as she explores the ruins of human civilisation, she realises that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…

A thrilling slice of razor-sharp action​

Engage in blisteringly fast combat as you slash a path through the remnants of Earth, facing epic boss encounters that will challenge both brain and brawn in equal measure.

Unleash graceful yet brutal attacking combos and unlock new moves as you progress, with customisable skills based on your play style. Upgrade Eve’s weapons to boost your chances as each boss battle becomes progressively more demanding.

An incredible visual experience​

Become immersed in a highly detailed post-apocalyptic world that blends beauty and horror to spectacular effect.

Explore breath-taking science fiction-inspired environments as the characters and creations of renowned Korean artist and Shift Up studio director Kim Hyung Tae are brought to life, via the graphical power of PlayStation®5.

A deep, unforgettable adventure​

Discover an enthralling narrative filled with mature themes, mystery and revelation. Embrace the relentless pace, with no time to pause between moments where critical, story-changing decisions are made.

Eve's belief in her mission is absolute. But as she destroys her enemies with ruthless power while at the same time forming close-knit bonds with the few friends that have got her back, she'll ultimately be asked questions about what it truly means to be human.
Nice to see a thread on this game. Very excited for it.

I don't think many people have seen this but a pre-order trailer went up a couple weeks back featuring some new footage.

 
Someone keeps fucking up on that side of Sony. They also released a blog a day before the FF Rebirth demo announcement. I’m probably going to preorder and just play on release anyway. It’s vibing with me and I’m not one that is influenced by reviews anyway. Have less and less time to game and demos aren’t really an option for me if I want to get through other stuff
 
method115 said:
Sad part is that girls ass isn't even all the impressive.
Lol, considering the minimal back arching, it's not bad at all, solid cheek action.

Anyone here actually get to try the demo? Eye candy aside, gameplay looks super smooth.
 
Last edited:
TribalDrumz said:
Jeez this game is really brining out the cringe creep desperate dweeb community
I feel like I’m the only one interested in this game because the story and combat look cool. Her being attractive is just a bonus. I don’t even think I’ll put her in the more revealing costumes, feels kind of tacky and I actually prefer the other costumes more. Oh and the music is amazing so far. Definitely going to be the game to challenge FF rebirth in that category
 
