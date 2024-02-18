Statistically, the first KO is the beginning of the end.

Steve Fox
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2019
- Messages
- 4,844
- Reaction score
- 6,331
History doesn't lie Sherbros being Volk the most recent case..
A few examples..
Lightweights:
A few examples..
Lightweights:
- Thiago Tavares: Had a promising start but never fully recovered after a vicious KO by Conor McGregor in 2014, losing 4 of his next 5 fights.
- Rafael dos Anjos: Although a champion later in his career, dos Anjos' initial lightweight run saw a decline after a KO loss to Eddie Alvarez in 2014, losing 2 of his next 3 fights before moving up in weight.
- Josh Koscheck: A top contender for many years, but a KO loss to Georges St-Pierre in 2010 seemed to signal a decline. He lost 5 of his next 7 fights before retiring.
- Carlos Condit: While still having success after his first KO, Condit did lose 4 of his next 6 fights following a brutal KO by Robbie Lawler in 2016.
- Rory MacDonald: A prodigy who seemed destined for greatness, MacDonald suffered a shocking KO by Stephen Thompson in 2015 and never reached the same heights again, losing 3 of his next 5 fights.
- Chris Weidman: While winning the middleweight championship after his first KO, Weidman's career took a downturn after a KO loss to Luke Rockhold in 2015. He lost 5 of his next 7 fights before retiring.
- Uriah Hall: Known for his highlight-reel knockouts, Hall himself suffered a KO loss to Vitor Belfort in 2013, which seemed to affect his chin. He lost 4 of his next 5 fights.
- Lyoto Machida: A former light heavyweight champion, Machida's middleweight run saw a decline after a KO loss to Luke Rockhold in 2015. He lost 4 of his next 6 fights.
- Andrei Arlovski: A legendary heavyweight with an iron chin, Arlovski's career saw a decline after a KO loss to Alistair Overeem in 2011. He lost 7 of his next 10 fights.
- Frank Mir: Another former heavyweight champion, Mir's career took a downturn after a KO loss to Junior dos Santos in 2012. He lost 8 of his next 12 fights.
- Mark Hunt: Known for his devastating punching power, Hunt's own chin proved vulnerable after a KO loss to Fabricio Werdum in 2014. He lost 4 of his next 6 fights.
Last edited: