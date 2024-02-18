Statistically, the first KO is the beginning of the end.

History doesn't lie Sherbros being Volk the most recent case..

A few examples..

Lightweights:
  • Thiago Tavares: Had a promising start but never fully recovered after a vicious KO by Conor McGregor in 2014, losing 4 of his next 5 fights.
  • Rafael dos Anjos: Although a champion later in his career, dos Anjos' initial lightweight run saw a decline after a KO loss to Eddie Alvarez in 2014, losing 2 of his next 3 fights before moving up in weight.
Welterweights:
  • Josh Koscheck: A top contender for many years, but a KO loss to Georges St-Pierre in 2010 seemed to signal a decline. He lost 5 of his next 7 fights before retiring.
  • Carlos Condit: While still having success after his first KO, Condit did lose 4 of his next 6 fights following a brutal KO by Robbie Lawler in 2016.
  • Rory MacDonald: A prodigy who seemed destined for greatness, MacDonald suffered a shocking KO by Stephen Thompson in 2015 and never reached the same heights again, losing 3 of his next 5 fights.
Middleweights:
  • Chris Weidman: While winning the middleweight championship after his first KO, Weidman's career took a downturn after a KO loss to Luke Rockhold in 2015. He lost 5 of his next 7 fights before retiring.
  • Uriah Hall: Known for his highlight-reel knockouts, Hall himself suffered a KO loss to Vitor Belfort in 2013, which seemed to affect his chin. He lost 4 of his next 5 fights.
  • Lyoto Machida: A former light heavyweight champion, Machida's middleweight run saw a decline after a KO loss to Luke Rockhold in 2015. He lost 4 of his next 6 fights.
Heavyweights:
  • Andrei Arlovski: A legendary heavyweight with an iron chin, Arlovski's career saw a decline after a KO loss to Alistair Overeem in 2011. He lost 7 of his next 10 fights.
  • Frank Mir: Another former heavyweight champion, Mir's career took a downturn after a KO loss to Junior dos Santos in 2012. He lost 8 of his next 12 fights.
  • Mark Hunt: Known for his devastating punching power, Hunt's own chin proved vulnerable after a KO loss to Fabricio Werdum in 2014. He lost 4 of his next 6 fights.
Why do fighters keep on fighting and not take time to heal? I have no idea.
 
Dominick Reyes too
12-0
controversial loss to Jones
TKO by Jan then got knocked out 2 more times after that
 
For Volk, it’s the first Ko and fighting in a lower weight class as an older guy

Anything 155 and below is NOT for old men


IMG_4441.jpeg
 
Carlos did NOT get koed by Robbie, he should have won that fight. Both men left a piece of themselves in the cage though.
 
TS is spot on with his message, some of the examples may be off, and I expected Volk to get KOed in this fight. One, he is old. Two, he got KOed less than 4 months ago. Three, Topuria is the best striker in the division.

The passing of the guard, Volk at 35, is done as beating the top guys. Topuria has the potential to defend his title for many years, the guy is only 27.
 
DOMMA said:
TS is spot on with his message, some of the examples may be off, and I expected Volk to get KOed in this fight. One, he is old. Two, he got KOed less than 4 months ago. Three, Topuria is the best striker in the division.

The passing of the guard, Volk at 35, is done as beating the top guys. Topuria has the potential to defend his title for many years, the guy is only 27.
That is it. These guys don't learn from history. My examples are clearly off but that is what makes this thread fun.
 
Chat GPT is wrong on this one, like half is wrong. Many were mentioned, but also Thompson - Rory was a boring decision.
 
This is a much worse thread than I expected. Tonight really brought out the people who don’t understand what they are watching lol…
 
biscuitsbrah said:
This is a much worse thread than I expected. Tonight really brought out the people who don’t understand what they are watching lol…
I didn't even watch the card Sherbro, I watch UFC by Kaz gifs.

<45>
I didn't ChatGPT this Sherbro. This was from deep research.
 
Come on you gotta at least use wiki before posting about past bouts. Just about every fact is wrong here.
 
