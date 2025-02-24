States move to make sports betting illegal again

The pushback for legalized sports betting in the U.S. arguably yet somewhat fittingly reached its peak in Vermont, the Green Mountain State.



Earlier this month, three members of Vermont's House of Representatives introduced a bill, H.133, that proposes to repeal the laws for the state lottery and sports wagering.



This would “ensure that any person offering a lottery or sports wagering is subject to the criminal provisions” of Vermont’s gambling and lottery laws, the bill says.



For example, H.133 would make it so anyone caught bookmaking – which at this point in Vermont would be DraftKings, Fanatics, and FanDuel – could be fined up to $250 or imprisoned for as long as six months, or both, for their first offense. Subsequent offenses could be met with fines of up to $2,000 and jail time of as much as five years.



Vermont only launched legal sports betting in January 2024. A year later, there’s a bill in the state legislature proposing the nuclear option: make sports betting illegal again.



“State-sanctioned gaming functions as a camouflaged form of regressive taxation,” Rep. Troy Headrick, one of H.133’s sponsors, said in a statement to Covers (which he’d first given to PlayUSA, the outlet that first reported on the bill). “The house always wins, and in this case, the state is the house – exploiting those who can least afford it under the guise of entertainment.”



H.133 was read for the first time on Feb. 4 and referred to the House's Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs for further consideration. It has yet to budge from there, and there is no guarantee it goes any further.



Who's coming with me?

But the gauntlet was thrown down by the Vermont trio. Forget about hiking tax rates, restricting advertising, or imposing some other condition on the industry: why not just make it illegal again? If Vermont is successful, it would be the first state to illegalize since the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for broader legalization of sports betting in 2018.



Any questions about whether Vermont lawmakers were alone in thinking about this sort of thing were quickly answered by Senate Bill 1033, which received its first reading last week in Maryland.



Introduced by Democratic Sen. Joanne Benson, S.B. 1033's purpose is "repealing online sports wagering," such as by removing references in state law to mobile sports betting.



The proposed repeal would take effect in Maryland on Jan. 1, 2026. It would allow in-person sports betting to continue at casinos and other brick-and-mortar facilities.



So now we have lawmakers in two states, at least, proposing to turn the clock back and make it illegal again to offer online sports betting. It usually takes three of something for a trend. But if you include the ongoing issues in passing sports betting-related legislation in states such as Minnesota and Mississippi, it’s trendy enough.



Lawmakers proposing to legalize sports betting don't even love it.



"If Minnesota is going to legalize this predatory industry, we must do so with safeguards that will minimize the harm," Minnesota Sen. John Marty said in a statement earlier this month.

Thoughts? So we have at least two states pushing to make sports betting illegal again after the burst of states legalizing it after the federal decision in 2018. Do you think this trend will continue? Perhaps they noticed adverse effects