Law State tells employees to report on one another for ‘anti-Christian bias’

The Trump administration has ordered State Department employees to report on any instances of coworkers displaying “anti-Christian bias” as part of its effort to implement a sweeping new executive order on supporting employees of Christian faith working in the federal government.

The department, according to a copy of an internal cable obtained by POLITICO, will work with an administration-wide task force to collect information “involving anti-religious bias during the last presidential administration” and will collect examples of anti-Christian bias through anonymous employee report forms."

Read all about it here:


here is a pic of a kitty who will be in big troubles

iu
 
They mean dispensationalists. Ya know the ones with a talmudic flavor to their heresy, other wise known as neocons. Just part of Trumps attack on free speech to help stop any criticism of the Israel government.
 
