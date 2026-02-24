Opinion State of the Union Address tonight

Spounman

Spounman

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 26, 2017
Messages
20,657
Reaction score
33,034
What's he going to say or not say? I keep reading that he will discuss Iran. Will he discuss aliens? <EdgyBrah>
What else?
 
My List:

Russia/Ukraine War
Epstein files
Iran
Reining in ICE and how they are handling illegal immigration
Aliens
 
heloder said:
An incomprehensible stream of retarded and psychotic bullshit that will humiliate us as a nation, and terrify anybody who values peace and prosperity would be my guess.
Click to expand...
I think you might be on to something
 
A whole bunch of Covfefe about how everything is all the fault of outgroups (Democrats, trannies, immigrants), how Donald Trump is the smartest and sexiest , and how he hardly knew that Jeff guy.

Oh, and some more threats and tariffs for US allies, and some praise for Russia and Israel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,017
Messages
58,476,610
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top