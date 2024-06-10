  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Starting training camp today

I thought you retired to avoid brain damage? Correct me if I'm wrong.
 
DoctorTaco said:
You coming back this way?
Haha not this time man. Hopefully soon I can train with your guys. Finally a mainlander is coming to Hawaii to fight

StopDucking said:
No maybe you got me confused with another guy. I’ve definitely made threads about sparring affecting my brain in the past though
 
Can you fly me out I wanna spar you. I'm ok with a 3 star hotel. You pay.

Wouldn't it be fun to train with other sherdogers

First days are hardest. But your body remembers so in 2 weeks you're back 80% of your peek.
 
Trabaho said:
Haha shit bro you wanna come to Hawaii you gotta fly yourself out here. I can show you all the good gyms though
 
7 two days ago. I reckon I can hit 8 for 3 sets today or tomorrow. Plus I already lost almost 5 lbs 😃

Apparently pull-ups respond to frequency so I’ve just been hitting about 3 sets every other day
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Careful there- I fucked up my shoulder after a long running back and forth pull up battle with a power lifting babe. We’d send each other videos of our one set max, I think I maxed out around 12 full hang pull ups.

But we ended up married so I guess it worked out
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Go and kick some arse like a true Sherbro!
Thanks bro 😎
DoctorTaco said:
Haha yeah I say 7 but if my life depended on it I could probably do 9 clean. I don’t think I’m getting married to the guys I’m doing pull ups with though
 
Update us with the fight training on tiktok. We can help click and generate revenue.
 
