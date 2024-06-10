Starting training camp today

biscuitsbrah
@Gold
Nov 28, 2013
15,627
11,922
And I can only do 6 pull-ups. Jesus Christ
Haha not this time man. Hopefully soon I can train with your guys. Finally a mainlander is coming to Hawaii to fightYou coming back this way?
No maybe you got me confused with another guy. I’ve definitely made threads about sparring affecting my brain in the past thoughI thought you retired to avoid brain damage? Correct me if I'm wrong.
Haha shit bro you wanna come to Hawaii you gotta fly yourself out here. I can show you all the good gyms thoughCan you fly me out I wanna spar you. I'm ok with a 3 star hotel. You pay.
Wouldn't it be fun to train with other sherdogers
First days are hardest. But your body remembers so in 2 weeks you're back 80% of your peek.
7 two days ago. I reckon I can hit 8 for 3 sets today or tomorrow. Plus I already lost almost 5 lbs
Apparently pull-ups respond to frequency so I’ve just been hitting about 3 sets every other day
Thanks broGo and kick some arse like a true Sherbro!
Haha yeah I say 7 but if my life depended on it I could probably do 9 clean. I don’t think I’m getting married to the guys I’m doing pull ups with thoughCareful there- I fucked up my shoulder after a long running back and forth pull up battle with a power lifting babe. We’d send each other videos of our one set max, I think I maxed out around 12 full hang pull ups.
But we ended up married so I guess it worked out
Don’t count yourself out, champ. He’d be lucky to have youI don’t think I’m getting married to the guys I’m doing pull ups with though
It’s actually in Hawaii. First time fighting here in like 5 years. I don’t think it will be streamed but maybe I can post it for you guys if someone records itSo when is the fight ? Will it be streamed somewhere?