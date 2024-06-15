THIMPHU, Bhutan: Businesses that want to set up in Bhutan’s new special economic zone will have to do so “by special invitation”, said the kingdom’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

“For Gelephu Mindfulness City, there's a special invitation.”

CITY ALREADY DRAWING INTEREST​

“I do believe that we can create an urban living space not necessarily to be a model for the rest of the world, but definitely an inspiration for the rest of the world,”

“MINDFUL CAPITALISM”​





“Don't you think that a country that has an absolute monarch that imposes democracy on its people – that's too good to be true? This is reality for Bhutan.”

HELP FOR ECONOMY​

On the bright side, Bhutanese youths have skills and mindsets that are valued elsewhere, he said. However, there is a risk they will not return, he noted.