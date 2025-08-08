"Start a fight and lose" the Self own thread.

I was 21 years old and drunk in New Zealand.At the time of this story I had been drunk every day for the last 5 months* On semester aboard at Hamilton University in Waikato NZ .*I took precisely 1 day off during that 5 month stretch from early July to the end of November, and only because I had woken up that morning throwing up blood. Felt like that was a sign that a day off might be in order.Anyway, on this particular day I went to a Cambodian restaurant for take out dinner.I picked something out and the hostess said something along the lines of:"are you sure you want that? It's really spicy."To which I responded:"I'm drunk and I smoke. My taste buds are charred.Tell the chef- hit me with your best shot. You cant hurt me."well... my oh my... how very very wrong I was about that.I put that entree away no problem."That wasn't even THAT spicy." I thought to myselfI love spicy food. My stomach is used to it.My.... totally differnt story.I had no idea food could turn my asshole into a fire breathing dragon.Apparently there are levels to the game and "ring of fire asshole" was a level I had never even contemplated the existence of prior to this humbling experience. Lesson learned.When I tell you I was shitting fire... I had to stay at the hostel I was at (private suite) for an extra day because I could not risk being out in town and encounter a fire situation that I was not able to extinguish properly.It turned out the Cambodian restaurant chef could indeed hurt me.