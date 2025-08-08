  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

"Start a fight and lose" the Self own thread.

The assignment of this thread is to tell a "self own" story.

Somewhat inspired by the poster who accidently quoted himself and talked shit about his own post.
(Or at least it appeared that way)

I'm talking miserable failure here. ... got it?

I want your stories. Don't be shy.
Hit me with your best shot.
Your most glorious failure.

in the spirit, I will lead by example.
But the spoilers will remain until several other people share so as to at least attempt avoid this being a thread about me or my story,
that is not my objective here.

I was 21 years old and drunk in New Zealand.

At the time of this story I had been drunk every day for the last 5 months* On semester aboard at Hamilton University in Waikato NZ .
*I took precisely 1 day off during that 5 month stretch from early July to the end of November, and only because I had woken up that morning throwing up blood. Felt like that was a sign that a day off might be in order.



Anyway, on this particular day I went to a Cambodian restaurant for take out dinner.
I picked something out and the hostess said something along the lines of:

"are you sure you want that? It's really spicy."

To which I responded:

"I'm drunk and I smoke. My taste buds are charred.
Tell the chef- hit me with your best shot. You cant hurt me."


well... my oh my... how very very wrong I was about that.

I put that entree away no problem.

"That wasn't even THAT spicy." I thought to myself

I love spicy food. My stomach is used to it.


My asshole.... totally differnt story.
I had no idea food could turn my asshole into a fire breathing dragon.
Apparently there are levels to the game and "ring of fire asshole" was a level I had never even contemplated the existence of prior to this humbling experience. Lesson learned.

When I tell you I was shitting fire... I had to stay at the hostel I was at (private suite) for an extra day because I could not risk being out in town and encounter a fire situation that I was not able to extinguish properly.

It turned out the Cambodian restaurant chef could indeed hurt me.


"No one is the bad guy in their version of the story"

We live in a world where everyone is selectively editing out the portions of their lives they share to create this bullshit image that life is a bunch of maragaritas and vacations and everyone is always happy and everything always goes perfectly.
 
When I was young and thought I was smarter than everyone, I pointed out something that was spelled wrong in a PowerPoint. The lady argued with me and I very arrogantly stuck to my guns until she looked it up and proved me wrong in front of a bunch of people.

I felt so stupid afterwards. Like why did I even need to correct her? Even if it was spelled wrong, who cares? Why point out her mistake in front of everyone?
 
When I was a kid I always dunked on the fat kids during sports so I severely underestimated their fighting abilities until I got my ass kicked one time and learned my lesson. Fight happened at school so all the girlies saw me take an L... hell, I got suspended so even my parents were informed and I had a black eye for two weeks.
 
Freshman year hs I tried to look tough with a "tough guy" walk. I was immediately called out for it by a older kid I respected. He proceeded to take me apart on the size of my chest and arms and politely told me I couldn't pull off the walk. In front of a few other kids.

I got in a fight senior year in hs and got separated by the wrestling coach. I tried to pull away from him and fight. He embarrassingly man handled me across the entire lunch room and wouldn't let me go until I calmed down. I had NO chance against an Olympic level wrestler, and I was a bunch bigger then him
 
Does this qualify? I once drove ~235 miles to look at a car, only to find out it had been sold while I was on the road. So I got back into my (rented) car and just drove back lol.
 
You're gonna like this one...

First need to explain that I'm barely on any social media, Have Facebook and Instagram.
But my Facebook have barely 150 friends
And my Instagram is even more reserved to my closest friends. Don't think I have 30 followers who can see my stories.

Happened last February,
A stripper I used to date dm'd me on Instagram to tell me she founded the video we made a few months prior, saying she didn't remember she was on her period that day.

( I know, it's gross )

Thought it was funny,
Screenshoted the conversation and posted as a Story with the caption like
I'll be really fucking anything when I'm drunk.

Just forgot that...
I had allowed the stripper to follow me.

Here's the Screenshot.
Screenshot_20250208-193323_Instagram.jpg
 
