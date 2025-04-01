stalehotdog
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2023
- Messages
- 635
- Reaction score
- 1,030
A reboot of the starship troopers movie is in development that is supposed to be a lot closer to the original source material. As a fan of the original film I was shocked at how much better the book is. It’s incredible what Heilein was able to imagine and articulate back in the late 1950’s. He also managed to incorporate a huge amount of ethnic diversity in the book. I also read that there was a lot of controversy surrounding the book and the fascist comparisons as well as the white washing of the original film. I’m wondering how that will be interpreted this time around with the current zeitgeist. To those that have watched both the 90’s film and read the book do you feel it was facist?
https://deadline.com/2025/03/starship-troopers-neill-blomkamp-1236327071/
Having trouble embedding the article. :/
https://deadline.com/2025/03/starship-troopers-neill-blomkamp-1236327071/
Having trouble embedding the article. :/
Last edited: