YOu mean like Leon getting paid to put a woman on the moon by 2024. Leon cashed that check but no chick is on the moon, or like the CyberTruck being voted the most dangerous vehicle on the road. The CyberTruck is such an utter failure people are dumping them for like 20k less than the paid for them, and Leon keeps cutting the prices of his truck version of an Edsel.Dont worry they will come up with an excuse to funnel even more money to America's biggest Welfare Queen, Leon "Hair Plugs" Musk.Right now, DEI is the betting favorite as an excuse. If they can find a black tranny in upper management, that would be like hitting the jackpot on the MAGA excuse slot machine.We are already giving Leon 400 million for a Truck that does not work in cold weather, plus we are adding armor to a vehicle whose range dramatically decreases when pulling a load. Dont get me started that only theaters of combat it could be used in, must have charging stations. Sound like a waste of money to me.