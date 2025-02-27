  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime Starlink to take over Verizon’s FAA contract

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
24,634
Reaction score
29,909
www.theverge.com

Starlink poised to take over $2.4 billion contract to overhaul air traffic control communication

Cronyism, anyone?
www.theverge.com www.theverge.com
If it’s anything like that hunk of shit CyberTruck I am never flying again.
Just so I have this straight the guy in charge is eliminating waste is now taking over contracts awarded to other companies. Leon robbing tax payers right out in the fucking open.
Can’t wait for MAGA Doggers to defend this bullshit but it will be a couple days until they can find one transsexual and black guy at Verizon to say that is why Leon needs to steal contracts from other companies.
I will give Leon some credit, he saw an 80 year old man on blood thinners who is Sundowning and along with his kid bullies a feeble old man to transfer all our tax dollars to him. Leon should be arrested for Elder abuse.
Daily reminder Jimmy Carter sold his fucking peanut farm because he did want to see his small ass peanut farm being a possible conflict. What a time to be alive.
 
is it still a bad thing if he does a better job ?
 
Can they do it better?

Can they do it for less?

If either of those questions are "yes"... then this is a good thing.
 
You've got it all wrong, buddy
Self dealing and cronyism isn't corruption if they "do a better job". How will we know the job is being done better? Well, the Trump loyalists being seeded into all our regulatory bodies are of stellar character and certainly put the safety and well being of American citizens before loyalty to their boss.
 
YOu mean like Leon getting paid to put a woman on the moon by 2024. Leon cashed that check but no chick is on the moon, or like the CyberTruck being voted the most dangerous vehicle on the road. The CyberTruck is such an utter failure people are dumping them for like 20k less than the paid for them, and Leon keeps cutting the prices of his truck version of an Edsel.
Dont worry they will come up with an excuse to funnel even more money to America's biggest Welfare Queen, Leon "Hair Plugs" Musk.
Right now, DEI is the betting favorite as an excuse. If they can find a black tranny in upper management, that would be like hitting the jackpot on the MAGA excuse slot machine.
We are already giving Leon 400 million for a Truck that does not work in cold weather, plus we are adding armor to a vehicle whose range dramatically decreases when pulling a load. Dont get me started that only theaters of combat it could be used in, must have charging stations. Sound like a waste of money to me.
 
They are canceling an existing contract for someone in a government position.
Imagine someone in Biden's or Obama's administration canceling an existing contract and awarding it to their very own company. I am sure you would be totally cool with it.
IF they can do it better, they can get the contract next round.
It is utterly amazing you do not find any conflict of interest at all, coming from the same guy who made about a billions posts about Hunter using his connections to get rich.
One thing about MAGA is they are utterly oblivious to their hypocrisy.
Poor Jimmy Carter is spinning in his grave.
 
One thing about it that is possibly more disgusting than the act itself is that it stems from a total coincidence.
 
You may have a real point, but we need to know Verizon's performance.

I deal in government contracts with the DOE and DOD. It is quite rare to see a big contract to a prime like Verizon cancelled. Is there any information on Verizon's performance? If they were meeting their requirements, then they will win a fat settlement. If they weren't performing, then this is fair game.

I've had government departments come to me multiple times when giant prime contractors failed on a contract to clean up the mess. Now, they never cancelled on the prime though, they somehow still got paid. They simply added to the contract to pay my company to do actually get it done.

I'd like to know more specifics.
 
do you have to live up to your username with every post ? You don't think is any chance the richest man in the world might be more capable ?
 
That's not how the government works turd. Government contracts are legally binding.

We're still going to have to pay Verizon.
 
