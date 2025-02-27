44nutman
Starlink poised to take over $2.4 billion contract to overhaul air traffic control communication
Cronyism, anyone?
www.theverge.com
Just so I have this straight the guy in charge is eliminating waste is now taking over contracts awarded to other companies. Leon robbing tax payers right out in the fucking open.
Can’t wait for MAGA Doggers to defend this bullshit but it will be a couple days until they can find one transsexual and black guy at Verizon to say that is why Leon needs to steal contracts from other companies.
I will give Leon some credit, he saw an 80 year old man on blood thinners who is Sundowning and along with his kid bullies a feeble old man to transfer all our tax dollars to him. Leon should be arrested for Elder abuse.
Daily reminder Jimmy Carter sold his fucking peanut farm because he did want to see his small ass peanut farm being a possible conflict. What a time to be alive.