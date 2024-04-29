Starlink questions.

We got our gen 1 Dishy late 2020. While I don't live in the most remote location, prior to Starlink our best internet option was Hughes Net which was terribly unreliable for us. 3.5 years of fast reliable internet later, we have our first major issue. In the middle of the day last week my wifi signal died.



I followed the troubleshooting steps before creating a ticket with Starlink. Within minutes, Elon had diagnosed my issue as a poor cable.....and had already initiated shipment of a gen 2 actuated kit at no cost to me. I was free to do as I chose with my gen 1 Dishy. Since they diagnosed a cable issue, I had a more thorough look at the cable to see if I could get back online while awaiting the new dish. I did find a small section of cable that had been compromised. So I cut out that section and did the ghetto splice, twisting wires and electrical tape. Voila!



The gen 2 dishy is now mounted right next to the gen 1 since that's the best install for me. The routers are about 2' apart, and the cables are routed identically. Both Kits are still active, and the gen 1 Dishy with the dirty splice is honestly outperforming the brand new gen 2 kit. Once they told me they were sending a replacement dish, my plan was just to put the new equipment where the old equipment was. Now I'm not so keen on basically downgrading performance( the gen 2 router does have a bit stronger signal, but the speed is consistently 25 mbps slower than the gen 1)



Anyone else have multiple dishes on the same account? Is Starlink eventually going to deactivate one of these dishes? Anyone notice a performance difference between 1st and 2nd gen?