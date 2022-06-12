STARFIELD discussion

Looks like No Man’s Sky with a budget. Ship battles looked pretty awesome.
That's how I saw it too, a very good thing. No man Sky and Elite Dangerous' procedural generation must have been a big influence on them, especially the former. They've had a pretty large studio working on this for years, just imagine the custom assets they can include in the procedurally generated landscapes. The NPC's and quests, which No Man's Sky always lacked, will bring those worlds to life too.
Can we actually land on planets like No Man's Sky? Howard said we could land anywhere on any planet, but I don't know if the landing sequence is automated from orbit. Has that been elaborated on?
*Modders..
The procedural generated planets they're going to have a absolute field day with.
Its impossible for me to get hyped up for a Bethesda game. IMHO, Fallout 3 and New Vegas were their best games and they were released 12 & 14 years ago. Every game they've released have been disappointments ever since, and Fallout 76 has been a humorous disaster.
As far as I've seen, Bethesda and Todd Howard have made no apologies for what Fallout 76 was at launch, and for months afterward.
So...... why should we believe anything they say about this new game? Bethesda have mastered hype, and they also think their audience have very short memories for their lies and failures.
As for Starfield... it looks interesting, but lets see how its like when its released next year. Remember when it was announced it wasn't going to be released this year because it'd be like Cyberpunk2077 at launch?
Yeah, that's why I'm betting that gameplay is very much like the CP2077 2018 demo... that was later revealed to be just CGI concept video, and NOT gameplay.
Fallout 76 was a total disaster. Even with all the updates, it never felt like a Fallout/Bethesda game to me, but it's a far better product now. It wasn't made by Bethesda Softworks though, just some B team at Bethesda. That still doesn't excuse the shitty launch/first year.
I'm sure the game will play fine enough at launch, and not be gutted like Cyberpunk, but it's going to be riddled with bugs. Like @Deadwing88
said, modders will fix/improve it like they've fixed/improved every Todd Howard game lol
The potential for modding is going to be off the charts. It's still built on the same engine, just with a bunch of enhancements.
This is the kind of game I've always wanted, a true big budget open world (world's in this case) sci-fi RPG. Mass Effect was the closest. Outer World's was decent, but the smaller budget could always be felt.
btw, I loved the base building in Fallout 4, especially with mods on PC. I spent about 2 thousand hours on the PS4 version alone. I'm going to lose myself on this feature, I'm kinda scared actually lol. I just hope they give us more to do with them.