STARFIELD discussion

I could see some similarities (the most obvious is laser mining). Still, this looks like a profoundly different experience. Anything to do with planet exploration is bound to have parallels with other games, but I dont think that's unique. Like horror games all have dark corridors and large shadowy rooms.



It sort of seemed like gunplay would be fine, but nothing special aside from a special ability here and there. But nobody plays Bethesda games for combat, honestly. This sort of aesthetics just really vibes with me. The idea of space exploration in its infancy, like a proto-Mass Effect.



Didnt see how quests would work, so thats still a question mark. 1,000 systems sounds great, but will there be stuff to do on the planets? Its not like I expect every single planet to have epic quest lines, but Im interested on how they plan to keep you engaged. I imagine its a similar system to the endless questing in Skyrim.



The graphics were great, but Bethesda always has a weird way of looking great at release and then aging quickly. I dont have any technical insight, but I think maybe they concentrate on certain big factors with graphical enhancements. Like, eyes, facial features, or the bigger aspects of environmental aesthetics, and then spend less time on the smaller, intricate details the happens with Unreal tech advancements and the like.



At any rate this is the kind of game that was made for me. A sci-fi space exploration RPG. Fuck yes.