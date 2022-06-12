STARFIELD discussion

Looks like No Man’s Sky with a budget. Ship battles looked pretty awesome.
 
Looks like No Man’s Sky on a budget. Ship battles looked pretty awesome.
I could see some similarities (the most obvious is laser mining). Still, this looks like a profoundly different experience. Anything to do with planet exploration is bound to have parallels with other games, but I dont think that's unique. Like horror games all have dark corridors and large shadowy rooms.

It sort of seemed like gunplay would be fine, but nothing special aside from a special ability here and there. But nobody plays Bethesda games for combat, honestly. This sort of aesthetics just really vibes with me. The idea of space exploration in its infancy, like a proto-Mass Effect.

Didnt see how quests would work, so thats still a question mark. 1,000 systems sounds great, but will there be stuff to do on the planets? Its not like I expect every single planet to have epic quest lines, but Im interested on how they plan to keep you engaged. I imagine its a similar system to the endless questing in Skyrim.

The graphics were great, but Bethesda always has a weird way of looking great at release and then aging quickly. I dont have any technical insight, but I think maybe they concentrate on certain big factors with graphical enhancements. Like, eyes, facial features, or the bigger aspects of environmental aesthetics, and then spend less time on the smaller, intricate details the happens with Unreal tech advancements and the like.

At any rate this is the kind of game that was made for me. A sci-fi space exploration RPG. Fuck yes.
 
Yeah I mean there may be 1000 planets, but how unique are they beyond story based planets? Are the procedurally generated from a few different types. Are they they same for all players, a mix?

I expect most will be empty aside from random quests.
 
Haha meant to say with a budget.
 
The planets look boring. They should've been working on a new skyrim all this time yet they wasted it all on this crap
 
I don’t understand the combat. He’s just standing out in the open trying to hit a guy behind cover while the enemy shoots him but either misses every shot or does like 0 damage. Maybe they just have the guy at god mode to show off the game?
 
Ya they generally have invincible mode on gameplay reveals like this.
 
Two issues, frames were chugging at times in that trailer (probably fixed with optimisation).. and obviously the traditional bethesda jank with combat.

Otherwise it looks great (upgrade in engine definitely making a difference) and insanely ambitious.
 
I see "Fallout 4" in space. Not the worst thing in the world, but I really don't like my story driven quest based RPG's(which I'm assuming that this is), being merged with a base building game, where you collect a bunch of junk to make tables and chairs n' shit.
 
Pretty much what I expected. Fallout in space. Not that I'm complaining. I'm a sucker for Bethesda games aside from Fallout 76. This is going to take a lot of time from me next year.
 
Bethesda fix a problem?
 
Its impossible for me to get hyped up for a Bethesda game. IMHO, Fallout 3 and New Vegas were their best games and they were released 12 & 14 years ago. Every game they've released have been disappointments ever since, and Fallout 76 has been a humorous disaster.

As far as I've seen, Bethesda and Todd Howard have made no apologies for what Fallout 76 was at launch, and for months afterward.

So...... why should we believe anything they say about this new game? Bethesda have mastered hype, and they also think their audience have very short memories for their lies and failures.

As for Starfield... it looks interesting, but lets see how its like when its released next year. Remember when it was announced it wasn't going to be released this year because it'd be like Cyberpunk2077 at launch?

Yeah, that's why I'm betting that gameplay is very much like the CP2077 2018 demo... that was later revealed to be just CGI concept video, and NOT gameplay.
 
Just got done watching the Xbox/Bethesda event.

Starfield looks awesome. Let’s hope them taking all this time to make it means they’ve ironed out all the trademark Bethesda glitches. A lot of other awesome games coming to Gamepass as well.
 
That's how I saw it too, a very good thing. No man Sky and Elite Dangerous' procedural generation must have been a big influence on them, especially the former. They've had a pretty large studio working on this for years, just imagine the custom assets they can include in the procedurally generated landscapes. The NPC's and quests, which No Man's Sky always lacked, will bring those worlds to life too.

Can we actually land on planets like No Man's Sky? Howard said we could land anywhere on any planet, but I don't know if the landing sequence is automated from orbit. Has that been elaborated on?
*Modders.. :D


The procedural generated planets they're going to have a absolute field day with.
Fallout 76 was a total disaster. Even with all the updates, it never felt like a Fallout/Bethesda game to me, but it's a far better product now. It wasn't made by Bethesda Softworks though, just some B team at Bethesda. That still doesn't excuse the shitty launch/first year.

I'm sure the game will play fine enough at launch, and not be gutted like Cyberpunk, but it's going to be riddled with bugs. Like @Deadwing88 said, modders will fix/improve it like they've fixed/improved every Todd Howard game lol

The potential for modding is going to be off the charts. It's still built on the same engine, just with a bunch of enhancements.

This is the kind of game I've always wanted, a true big budget open world (world's in this case) sci-fi RPG. Mass Effect was the closest. Outer World's was decent, but the smaller budget could always be felt.

btw, I loved the base building in Fallout 4, especially with mods on PC. I spent about 2 thousand hours on the PS4 version alone. I'm going to lose myself on this feature, I'm kinda scared actually lol. I just hope they give us more to do with them.
 
