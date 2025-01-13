  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Stare at my gooch!

Yoel Bromero

Yoel Bromero

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
3,580
Reaction score
3,891
Is the perfect way to end any social interaction with someone you like. Its suprising, adds levity and provides them permission to openly stare at your most sensitive areas which is endearing and a sign of great respect.

You wouldnt tell some scumbag to stare at your gooch because thats going to be wierd for both of you. Like prolonged eye contact, only cool with people that are cool.

Not sure why I've had this sudden revelation, can't put my finger on it but its top of mind lately. Even if its subliminal messaging from those New Jersey alien drones I am happy to have found this new path forward.

Merry Christmas mom, stare at my gooch.
Sorry for you loss, stare at my gooch.

Literally works in every situation and I'm happy to share this unique and individual revelation that has been gifted to me by the universe. Use it well sherbros. Chama
 
images
 
