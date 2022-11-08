Television Star Wars THE ACOLYTE (Official Trailer, post #19)

Update: November 7, 2022

Star Wars Series THE ACOLYTE Begins Production; Full Cast Announced; New Story Details Revealed

Disney+ has confirmed the ensemble cast for its upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

The ensemble includes Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna) and Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give).

They join an impressive cast previously revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that includes Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim),

The Acolyte is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The project is from creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who will also direct the pilot.

Disney+ also announced filming has begun in the U.K. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef.

I was meh when they first announced Andor but it turned out to be The best Star Wars live-action television series for me. So I'll give The Acolyte a chance and hope it's the same high quality and maturity as Andor.
 
I was meh when they first announced Andor but it turned out to be The best Star Wars live-action television series for me. So I'll give The Acolyte a chance and hope it's the same high quality and maturity as Andor.
I understand that Andor is lacking in viewers, which is a shame. It's become my favorite SW show by a wide margin. If The Acolyte brings more of what Andor has, I'll be there.
 
Looks like a bunch of assholes. But I thought the same about 7-9 and actually enjoyed them...
 
Meh, when I heard. The name of it I was hoping they were going down the road somehow if the story line from Jedi Acadamy, which had a lot of acolytes in it.

Was a pretty decent story for a game of the time period. But I liked most of the Jedi Knight series.
 
Not going to lie. Scrolling through those faces, I wasn't going to be surprised if I saw my face in the cast.
 
Pretty awesome cast TBH.

I was just thinking there isn’t enough garbage star wars content out there. I’m glad disney has taken the initiative to right this wrong.
 
whatever they make it wont be starwars. I gave Disney starwars a chance with mandlorean which was OK but they screwed that so im out.
 
I was just thinking there isn’t enough garbage star wars content out there. I’m glad disney has taken the initiative to right this wrong.
whatever they make it wont be starwars. I gave Disney starwars a chance with mandlorean which was OK but they screwed that so im out.
^^^^^^^^These guys haven't watched ANDOR.
 
I understand that Andor is lacking in viewers, which is a shame. It's become my favorite SW show by a wide margin. If The Acolyte brings more of what Andor has, I'll be there.
I've heard Andor is great but I don't care for the Imperial time period tbh. Wish Disney would move to other more happy time periods but I understand they want the Boomers money while they still alive.

I might be the only person on here whose favorite disney star wars is Solo(its the same time period just saying).

This seems interesting. Would be dope seeing an earlier Sith Lord. The Dooku short I just saw on youtube might have been the only pre prequels content disney has ever made. It's a horribly underserved era.
 
Hopefully it's the same casting director as Andor.
 
I thought they were giving star wars to john farveau and the other guy dave something that did Mandalorian?
 
Disney has killed it with everything Star Wars. Can't wait to see this now. Keep giving me more star wars stuff please.
 
I thought they were giving star wars to john farveau and the other guy dave something that did Mandalorian?
I watched that from one of the youtube rumor trolls.
 
Looks the same generic slop that permeates every Disney SW project apart from Andor.
 
