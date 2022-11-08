Excelsior said: I understand that Andor is lacking in viewers, which is a shame. It's become my favorite SW show by a wide margin. If The Acolyte brings more of what Andor has, I'll be there. Click to expand...

I've heard Andor is great but I don't care for the Imperial time period tbh. Wish Disney would move to other more happy time periods but I understand they want the Boomers money while they still alive.I might be the only person on here whose favorite disney star wars is Solo(its the same time period just saying).This seems interesting. Would be dope seeing an earlier Sith Lord. The Dooku short I just saw on youtube might have been the only pre prequels content disney has ever made. It's a horribly underserved era.