STAR WARS: EPISODE X - A NEW BEGINNING May Be The Title Of Rey-Focused Movie After All
Despite reports to the contrary, it seems Lucasfilm's Rey-focused movie starring Daisy Ridley may be titled Star Wars: Episode X - A New Beginning after all...
A rumor did the rounds last year (see below) that Lucasfilm's planned Rey-focused Star Wars movie was going to be titled "A New Beginning." This appeared to be debunked shortly after, and the project has been referred to as "New Jedi Order" ever since.
However, it seems the initial report may have been accurate after all.
According to Production List (via The DisInsider) the movie is set to begin filming at Pinewood Studios in London this September, and is currently listed as Star Wars: Episode X – A New Beginning.