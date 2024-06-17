  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Star Wars: Episode X - A New Beginning

comicbookmovie.com

STAR WARS: EPISODE X - A NEW BEGINNING May Be The Title Of Rey-Focused Movie After All

Despite reports to the contrary, it seems Lucasfilm's Rey-focused movie starring Daisy Ridley may be titled Star Wars: Episode X - A New Beginning after all...
comicbookmovie.com

A rumor did the rounds last year (see below) that Lucasfilm's planned Rey-focused Star Wars movie was going to be titled "A New Beginning." This appeared to be debunked shortly after, and the project has been referred to as "New Jedi Order" ever since.


However, it seems the initial report may have been accurate after all.


According to Production List (via The DisInsider) the movie is set to begin filming at Pinewood Studios in London this September, and is currently listed as Star Wars: Episode X – A New Beginning.
No just no. Need to scratch ST from cannon and start over 5 years after ROTJ re cast Luke , Han an Leia. This would be trash an a embarrassment. Make Thrawn the big bad for first 2 then I tro in an old school sith like Plageius for 3rd..
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
So The Force Awakens basically ripped off A New Hope. I expect this "A New Beginning" to rip off The Phantom Menace, but replace the lightsaber fight scene with a scene on alien pronouns
Be like it - they would do it so terrible I cringe thinking about it. Ridley might make a decent Leia recast if she wants in.
 
giphy.webp
 
Would prefer to see more development of the High Republic era or going back to the time of Old Republic would be awesome(i know...be careful what i wish for).
 
Still not believing this is happening until its confirmed to be filming.

Kathleen Kennedy has announced half a dozen Star Wars films were being made in the last 4.5 years and they've all either been cancelled or still in pre-production and should be considered 'about to be cancelled.'
 
Rey was not a bad character apart from being a Mary Sue. No idea why they felt the need to make her amazing at everything instead of going through adversity.
 
According to John Campea, there's no logical reason right now to believe the title is true.

 
