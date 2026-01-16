You can watch episode one on Youtube. I only got about halfway through. Shit is terrible
I can't believe they left the comments on on Youtube, too
This show will flop hard.
Picard season 3 was amazing and homage to all those 90's Trek'sStar Trek has been terrible for decades. I enjoyed Star Trek 2009 and Into Darkness for what they were, but Star Trek hasn't felt like Star Trek since Voyager.
To say Star Trek Starfleet Academy looks atrocious would be giving it some benefit of the doubt. It looks worse than atrocious.
You can watch episode one on Youtube. I only got about halfway through. Shit is terrible
I can't believe they left the comments on on Youtube, too
This show will flop hard.
That was a different era of Star TrekI haven’t watched it yet. But just the box art was enough to give me pause.
Is this Friends in space or something?
But also, every Star Trek series kind of struggles to hit its mark in the first season. And then they get much better, usually.
My favorites, TNG and DS9 were a bit hard to watch in their first seasons. And then they ended up killing it.
Judging by the poster, at least six.how many gays and non binary characters are there?
I need to know before making up me mind
Most of them are gay now. Turns out the transporters are faulty. Always take a shuttle craft unless you want to be bummed up after being beamed up/down.how many gays and non binary characters are there?
I need to know before making up me mind