  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Television Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is terrible

kurtzman trek has been unwatchable garbage since day 1 with the first episode of discovery all those years ago

... this shit looks like it would make discovery seem like the godfather by comparison tho.... hell it makes the godfather 3 seem like the godfather by comparison
 
tenor.gif


1st page in an epic thread.
 
Seems like they've been kinda hit and miss with these new shows. I liked Strange New Worlds. Had a hard time getting through Discovery.
 
Star Trek has been terrible for decades. I enjoyed Star Trek 2009 and Into Darkness for what they were, but Star Trek hasn't felt like Star Trek since Voyager.

To say Star Trek Starfleet Academy looks atrocious would be giving it some benefit of the doubt. It looks worse than atrocious.
<DisgustingHHH>
 
I haven’t watched it yet. But just the box art was enough to give me pause.
Is this Friends in space or something?

But also, every Star Trek series kind of struggles to hit its mark in the first season. And then they get much better, usually.

My favorites, TNG and DS9 were a bit hard to watch in their first seasons. And then they ended up killing it.
 
Is that a shock? Star Trek has been shit since JarJar Abrams and Bad Reboot got their hands on it. It hit rock bottom with his Star Trek Wars turds, and then Alex Klutzman bought a high-powered drill to dig beneath the hard crust of rock bottom with the shit he added to it. I've said it before, no one likes NuTrek, the few who pretend to do so because they agree with its shit politics.
 
Adamant said:
Star Trek has been terrible for decades. I enjoyed Star Trek 2009 and Into Darkness for what they were, but Star Trek hasn't felt like Star Trek since Voyager.

To say Star Trek Starfleet Academy looks atrocious would be giving it some benefit of the doubt. It looks worse than atrocious.
<DisgustingHHH>
Click to expand...
Picard season 3 was amazing and homage to all those 90's Trek's

That aside, its been shit since the movies you mentioned
 
What show are stealing that promotional poster from? Dawson's Creek? Party Of Five? I've seen that shit before somewhere.

Anyways, yeah, it looks laughably terrible, and a sad, sad attempt to get teens to like Star Trek.
 
F1980 said:
You can watch episode one on Youtube. I only got about halfway through. Shit is terrible

I can't believe they left the comments on on Youtube, too

This show will flop hard.

Click to expand...

Fucking One Tree Hill in space

In my mind I consider Discovery and this abomination as not part of the prime Star Trek timeline. They can fuck it up as much as they want in the 32nd century and it's just be another shitty sci fi show.

It's ridiculous how hit or miss Star Trek is these days. When you think about it the past few years have been a golden era for Star Trek in terms of content availability. There have been 6 series (Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds, and Starfleet Academy), plus that atrocious Section 31 movie. In no other time has Star Trek been so prolific, yet it feels like Star Trek is dying. Only Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks feel like Star Trek (I heard Prodigy is decent as well). Only Terry Matalas was able to save Picard from being a total fail by bringing in the old cast for a strong season 3.

I fear that once Paramount has squeezed out everything they can from the Star Trek brand with their shitty writing it'll be a while before we see any new Star Trek
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I haven’t watched it yet. But just the box art was enough to give me pause.
Is this Friends in space or something?

But also, every Star Trek series kind of struggles to hit its mark in the first season. And then they get much better, usually.

My favorites, TNG and DS9 were a bit hard to watch in their first seasons. And then they ended up killing it.
Click to expand...
That was a different era of Star Trek
 
Trek is at its best when it is based on a ship exploring. DS9 being a bit of an outlier.
The sausage making of the Fleet is the least interesting aspect of that universe imo.

Might still give it a go when I get some time.
 
Even the FREE episode on Youtube flopped

Stick a fork in it. This show is done
 
lsa said:
how many gays and non binary characters are there?
I need to know before making up me mind
Click to expand...
Most of them are gay now. Turns out the transporters are faulty. Always take a shuttle craft unless you want to be bummed up after being beamed up/down.

Jokes aside...How much advertising do they do for new shows now? I honestly don't recall hearing anything about this until an episode showed up as available on the main section of Amazon Prime Video recently.
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Television Is Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation a sentient being?
Replies
18
Views
332
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Television I just watched two of the highest rated episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
1K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,232
Messages
58,426,062
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top