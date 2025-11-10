italiamusica
Aztec Death Whistle
Tried to search and see if this was posted, couldn't find it, soooo...
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...g-wrong-house-said-tore-everything-rcna242624
A cleaning woman, who accidentally went to the wrong house, was shot dead by the home owner. The murderer didn't say anything, didn't try to announce his presence or try to stop her or ask what was going on, just pulled a Frank Reynolds and started blasting.
Not only is the murder not in prison, they aren't even arrested, and their name hasn't even been released. It's hard to not feel like because this woman spoke broken English and is Hispanic that no one cares, especially with all the ICE bullshit going on lately. If it was a Sydney Sweeny looking white woman that was randomly killed, the feds and Trump himself would be there.
The cops have said the murderer isn't a cop or former cop or anyone worth protecting their identity over, but it's bizarre as fuck that this dude just killed someone, and nothing is happening.
There's been mostly sane opinions, but still a lot of 2A people that act like this guy did nothing wrong and was justified in murdering someone for going to the wrong house. Imagine being so mentally fucked, and such a scared little bitch, that you see a woman with cleaning supplies and her husband and your first thought is, "OMG IT'S A SETUP THEY'RE GOING TO KILL ME I NEED TO KILL THEM FIRST." Insane mental delusions, or just convenient excuses.
These are people who should never own guns and why there's a gun problem in the first place. These people are either mentally ill, insanely paranoid, or hateful racists, all owning guns and looking for any reason to kill someone and then try claiming self defense and that they were scared for their livelihood. Going by their logic, you can murder anyone you deem a "threat", and that's as broad of strokes as you can use. Literally anyone you don't like, any random person coming up to your door your your car window, just blast him, scared for your life.
