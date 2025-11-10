Crime Stand your ground? No

Tried to search and see if this was posted, couldn't find it, soooo...

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...g-wrong-house-said-tore-everything-rcna242624

87185366007-maria-florinda-110925-gh-014.jpg


A cleaning woman, who accidentally went to the wrong house, was shot dead by the home owner. The murderer didn't say anything, didn't try to announce his presence or try to stop her or ask what was going on, just pulled a Frank Reynolds and started blasting.

Not only is the murder not in prison, they aren't even arrested, and their name hasn't even been released. It's hard to not feel like because this woman spoke broken English and is Hispanic that no one cares, especially with all the ICE bullshit going on lately. If it was a Sydney Sweeny looking white woman that was randomly killed, the feds and Trump himself would be there.

The cops have said the murderer isn't a cop or former cop or anyone worth protecting their identity over, but it's bizarre as fuck that this dude just killed someone, and nothing is happening.

There's been mostly sane opinions, but still a lot of 2A people that act like this guy did nothing wrong and was justified in murdering someone for going to the wrong house. Imagine being so mentally fucked, and such a scared little bitch, that you see a woman with cleaning supplies and her husband and your first thought is, "OMG IT'S A SETUP THEY'RE GOING TO KILL ME I NEED TO KILL THEM FIRST." Insane mental delusions, or just convenient excuses.

These are people who should never own guns and why there's a gun problem in the first place. These people are either mentally ill, insanely paranoid, or hateful racists, all owning guns and looking for any reason to kill someone and then try claiming self defense and that they were scared for their livelihood. Going by their logic, you can murder anyone you deem a "threat", and that's as broad of strokes as you can use. Literally anyone you don't like, any random person coming up to your door your your car window, just blast him, scared for your life.
 
I just read up on it. Sounds fucked up. But the local law enforcement are saying that the case is currently being reviewed for possible charges, so time will tell. The shooter is not off the hook yet. Also it says that they were trying to enter the home. That still doesn’t justify shooting without getting some more info or firing a warning shot, but it would be alarming if my door knob starts turning and strangers are actively trying to open my front door.
 
I just read up on it. Sounds fucked up. But the local law enforcement are saying that the case is currently being reviewed for possible charges, so time will tell. The shooter is not off the hook yet. Also it says that they were trying to enter the home. That still doesn’t justify shooting without getting some more info or firing a warning shot, but it would be alarming if my door knob starts turning and strangers are actively trying to open my front door.
Firing a warning shot? Do you also believe cops should shoot criminals in the legs?
 
I just read up on it. Sounds fucked up. But the local law enforcement are saying that the case is currently being reviewed for possible charges, so time will tell. The shooter is not off the hook yet. Also it says that they were trying to enter the home. That still doesn’t justify shooting without getting some more info or firing a warning shot, but it would be alarming if my door knob starts turning and strangers are actively trying to open my front door.
Warning shot??? Where are you going to be directing a warning shot?? Unless you're outside in the middle of a field with clear line of sight and nobody else is around apart from you and the other person it's really not a good idea..... And even then they can see you're pointing a gun at them, so that's a stupid argument in itself......
 
Warning shot??? Where are you going to be directing a warning shot?? Unless you're outside in the middle of a field with clear line of sight and nobody else is around apart from you and the other person it's really not a good idea..... And even then they can see you're pointing a gun at them, so that's a stupid argument in itself......
Yeah warning shot is bad idea, I was typing without thinking. I just meant make a effort to communicate, warn them to get off your property etc…
 
I support stand your ground laws… but this case isn’t applicable. This guy deserves prison time

However, I could post plenty of cases where someone was actually trying to force entry and the home owner was able to defend themselves before they were able to get inside

Also, why is it that the anti-cop crowd are always the ones who also oppose these laws?





Telling people to just let home invaders inside to do their thing and hope they don’t hurt you is insanity
 
The lady wasnt just standing outside. She was actively trying to get inside the home.
 
Wow-about what I expect of you and your ilk. You got your panties all up in a bunch about a case where there is so limited information that you’re frothing at the mouth and making incredible leaps of logic-or the lack thereof, about this case and the shooter-whom we know absolutely nothing about.

First, the case is very sad and tragic for the woman, he husband that had to see it and watch her die, the children that now don’t have their mother anymore, and the cops and fire personnel whom are often overlooked in instances like this where the trauma they see and deal with is ignored. Watching a woman die from a gunshot wound is traumatic and sticks with you. And most importantly, this incident is still under investigation, which does mean that there absolutely won’t be charges-it means that they are looking at all information available and making the determination based on facts, it your feelings-which can get fucked with a pinecone for all I care.

Secondly, As for your insane leaps and troll comments about the shooter-you don’t know a fucking thing. You claimed they are a scared little bitch, mentally ill, racist, and looking for absolutely any reason or excuse to kill someone. I repeat that you don’t know any of that, can’t possibly know any of that, and it is completely irresponsible to state such things as fact. The shooter could be an incredibly frail and elderly person, a disabled person in a wheelchair, a person that has extreme trauma from being victimized in the past, or any number of issues that don’t automatically make them a little bitch or racist.

Third, as for the shooter, the police, and the investigation, there are many factors that will determine whether charges are filed or not. One factor is whether the shooter called 911 prior to the shooting and if so, what was said during that call. Police and experts will try to make a determination if the person sounded legitimately scared for their life, what information the person had about the potential intruder, the manner in which they were trying to gain entry-it says they attempted to use a key, but were they simply jiggling the door handle or what. It greatly matters whether the shooter reasonably believed that the person was trying to pick the lock and their frame of mind. As for the police, the investigation, and the prosecutors-they may be constrained or literally handcuffed depending on how strong the stand your ground laws are in Indiana. Some states have a ridiculous “duty to retreat” even in your own home meaning you have to first try to escape. Some states have a castle doctrine that allows you to defend your home using deadly force-some even allow you to protect your property such as your garage in your curtilage (surrounding property and land) and includes your vehicle. And finally, in order to prosecute a case such as this, they have to determine that they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law that it was a crime. Jumping the gun so to speak or trying to force a case opens you up for unlawful prosecution like we saw in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, which was an absurd miscarriage of justice to charge him with everything available on video. Luckily, for the courts and city, they had qualified immunity from a lawsuit because that was a prime example of overreach malicious prosecution with the prosecutor seeking fame, a political career, and extreme virtue signaling and fear of further riots and destruction-and they got absolutely destroyed and embarrassed in court.

Dumb ass thread and post with zero critical thinking skills
 
Get ready for incoherent screaming coming your way about how you're Hitler.
 
She had keys in her hand trying to get into wrong the house? The article made it sound like she was using keys to get into a house, but if you have keys to a house that you're supposed to clean, it would seem to me you don't mistake the house you're trying to get into. It's very unclearly written and missing details that would help with context.
 
Why was she trying go get inside a house shes never been to before instead of ringing the doorbell or calling the owner?
 
I totally expect it and will laugh when it comes. I am not saying this shooting is justified-just that we simply don’t know based on the facts available. But this fucking clown went full retard providing motives such as racism, mental illness, all the way to someone really wanting to shoot someone and this was their first opportunity
 
I read a few articles on this one because we were literally just covering stand your ground laws and castle defense in one of my classes, so I keep my eye out for such cases and bring them up in class as recent examples. Another source claims that they double checked the address and the company simply gave them the wrong one. So expect a lawsuit against the company
 
Maybe Indiana is different than all the other states, but “stand your ground” isn’t as much of the situation here as it is “castle doctrine”.

That article is disastrously biased. The reader has to get through paragraph after paragraph of irrelevant bleeding heart talks about the woman’s family and their feelings to figure out that they fucked up and evidently barged into someone’s occupied home.

It’s a tragedy for sure, but the mistake was all on the intruders , not the homeowner.

The case is only <48 hours old. If it turns out the cleaners were only standing at the door fumbling with keys, the homeowner is likely in trouble. If they went in, he’s 100% clear.
 
Nah... fuck that guy. We have to do better.

I'm not blasting some Latina woman... I'm pretty sure I can subdue her unless she has a gun, but there was no evidence of that.
 
This has nothing to do with stand your ground

This is trigger happy twat who should be charged for shooting through concealment while being under nothing a reasonable person would assume is a threat

If the person had gone inside the wrong house then it'd be a horrible misunderstanding tragedy, but a person outside your door isn't a threat unless they're actively kicking said door off it's hinges.
 
