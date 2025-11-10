Wow-about what I expect of you and your ilk. You got your panties all up in a bunch about a case where there is so limited information that you’re frothing at the mouth and making incredible leaps of logic-or the lack thereof, about this case and the shooter-whom we know absolutely nothing about.



First, the case is very sad and tragic for the woman, he husband that had to see it and watch her die, the children that now don’t have their mother anymore, and the cops and fire personnel whom are often overlooked in instances like this where the trauma they see and deal with is ignored. Watching a woman die from a gunshot wound is traumatic and sticks with you. And most importantly, this incident is still under investigation, which does mean that there absolutely won’t be charges-it means that they are looking at all information available and making the determination based on facts, it your feelings-which can get fucked with a pinecone for all I care.



Secondly, As for your insane leaps and troll comments about the shooter-you don’t know a fucking thing. You claimed they are a scared little bitch, mentally ill, racist, and looking for absolutely any reason or excuse to kill someone. I repeat that you don’t know any of that, can’t possibly know any of that, and it is completely irresponsible to state such things as fact. The shooter could be an incredibly frail and elderly person, a disabled person in a wheelchair, a person that has extreme trauma from being victimized in the past, or any number of issues that don’t automatically make them a little bitch or racist.



Third, as for the shooter, the police, and the investigation, there are many factors that will determine whether charges are filed or not. One factor is whether the shooter called 911 prior to the shooting and if so, what was said during that call. Police and experts will try to make a determination if the person sounded legitimately scared for their life, what information the person had about the potential intruder, the manner in which they were trying to gain entry-it says they attempted to use a key, but were they simply jiggling the door handle or what. It greatly matters whether the shooter reasonably believed that the person was trying to pick the lock and their frame of mind. As for the police, the investigation, and the prosecutors-they may be constrained or literally handcuffed depending on how strong the stand your ground laws are in Indiana. Some states have a ridiculous “duty to retreat” even in your own home meaning you have to first try to escape. Some states have a castle doctrine that allows you to defend your home using deadly force-some even allow you to protect your property such as your garage in your curtilage (surrounding property and land) and includes your vehicle. And finally, in order to prosecute a case such as this, they have to determine that they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law that it was a crime. Jumping the gun so to speak or trying to force a case opens you up for unlawful prosecution like we saw in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, which was an absurd miscarriage of justice to charge him with everything available on video. Luckily, for the courts and city, they had qualified immunity from a lawsuit because that was a prime example of overreach malicious prosecution with the prosecutor seeking fame, a political career, and extreme virtue signaling and fear of further riots and destruction-and they got absolutely destroyed and embarrassed in court.



Dumb ass thread and post with zero critical thinking skills