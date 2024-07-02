  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Stampede at religious event in India kills more than 100, mostly women and children

BY BISWAJEET BANERJEE AND KRUTIKA PATHI
Updated 5:42 PM BRT, July 2, 2024

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Thousands of people at a religious gathering in India rushed to leave a makeshift tent, setting off a stampede Tuesday that killed more than 100 and left scores injured, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the panic following an event with a Hindu guru known locally as Bhole Baba. Local news reports cited authorities who said heat and suffocation in the tent could have been a factor. Video of the aftermath showed the structure appeared to have collapsed.

At least 116 people died, most of them women and children, said Prashant Kumar, the director-general of police in northern India’s state of Uttar Pradesh, where the stampede occurred.
More than 80 others were injured and admitted to hospitals, senior police officer Shalabh Mathur said.

“People started falling one upon another, one upon another. Those who were crushed died. People there pulled them out,” witness Shakuntala Devi told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Relatives wailed in distress as bodies of the dead, placed on stretchers and covered in white sheets, lined the grounds of a local hospital. A bus that arrived there carried more victims, whose bodies were lying on the seats inside.

Deadly stampedes are relatively common around Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with shoddy infrastructure and few safety measures.

Police officer Rajesh Singh said there was likely overcrowding at the event in a village in Hathras district about 350 kilometers (220 miles) southwest of the state capital, Lucknow.

Initial reports said organizers had permission to host about 5,000 people, but more than 15,000 came for the event by the Hindu preacher, who used to be a police officer in the state before he left his job to give religious sermons. He has led other such gatherings over the last two decades.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the dead and said the federal government was working with state authorities to ensure the injured received help.

Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, called the stampede “heart-wrenching” in a post on X. He said authorities were investigating.

“Look what happened and how many people have lost their lives. Will anyone be accountable?” Rajesh Kumar Jha, a member of parliament, told reporters. He said the stampede was a failure by the state and federal governments to manage large crowds, adding that “people will keep on dying” if authorities do not take safety protocols seriously enough.

In 2013, pilgrims visiting a temple for a popular Hindu festival in central Madhya Pradesh state trampled each other amid fears that a bridge would collapse. At least 115 were crushed to death or died in the river.

In 2011, more than 100 Hindu devotees died in a crush at a religious festival in the southern state of Kerala.

https://apnews.com/article/india-st...us-gathering-5ef739c5cbe8bb8b732c0b3099173810
 
Anyone named B Hole Baba is certainly a Guru of sorts...


Joking aside, what a f'ing nightmare.
 
Is it Trample the Women and Children first in India??? Different culture, hard to judge, but what a fucking tragedy.



I told my Indian coworker about it, and her response was "Not my town"....???? wtf
 
Bobby00 said:
This is why i avoid big crowds once your in there, there is nothing you can do to leave.
Been in one of those once, it is actually terrifying crammed in and have to follow not being able to just walk out. When it starts moving the way your not facing is damn scary, shuffling on a angle or backwards.
 
Local news reports cited authorities who said heat and suffocation in the tent could have been a factor.
I'm trying to understand why people would stampede so recklessly, so fearfully, it would cause a mass casualty event.

Because you'd think people would realize it was getting stuffy, and leave well before it became an imminent threat to their survival to get some fresh air. Is that how that happens? Is it stuffy, then suddenly, you realize it isn't just bad air, but you can't get enough air, you're suffocating, the air you're breathing in isn't like air at all, and so you scramble to sprint to the nearest exit to go get some air. Is that what this is telling us? Is the tipping point where you can no longer breathe reached that quickly without your body firing off warning signal to your brain prior to it?
 
STRYDG said:
Been in one of those once, it is actually terrifying crammed in and have to follow not being able to just walk out. When it starts moving the way your not facing is damn scary, shuffling on a angle or backwards.
Yeah i probably have been as well like half a dozen times usually more circumstance than actually wanting to be there. I remember this one time traveling by train for work and there was a huge fallout at a big train station and no trains were going because of some issue dont remember what it was but thousands of people had to go to a very small train station as that was the only place that the trains still drove. Imagine a couple thousand people at a tiny train station it had 3 or 4 lanes for trains so we were like sardines mashed into each other. The only thing i wanted to do was leave but it was not possible surrounded by people. Just at the tunnels to change lanes it took ages to get out. Then finally your at the right lane but the trains are so filled because so many are waiting that it took endless trains to even be able to get into the train. I wasnt in my home city if i was i could just walk home or get a taxi or something but i was somewhere i was never before and it was getting late.
 
Maybe if they are the cows instead of worshipping them, this wouldn’t happen
 
How can they trample women and children?

Easy. You just don’t lead em as much.
 
Madmick said:
I'm trying to understand why people would stampede so recklessly, so fearfully, it would cause a mass casualty event.
Sad AF tragedy. :( RIP victims.​
Stampedes happen before anyone is even aware of it, then it's too late to do anything. Horrible way to die, lungs collapse making breathing impossible, internal organs rupture, must be unimaginable pain.
 
nonoob said:
Sad AF tragedy. :( RIP victims.​
Stampedes happen before anyone is even aware of it, then it's too late to do anything. Horrible way to die, lungs collapse making breathing impossible, internal organs rupture, must be unimaginable pain.
Yes, but why? People don't just randomly stampede for no reason. They do so because they're afraid. Something causes the group to be suddenly desperately urgent to get out, to get somewhere.

Why? Normally we have a reason we understand for why they bolted (as we did with the Jewish concertgoers a few years back, not October 7th, or the Halloween revelers in Korea). Why did that happen here?
 
