STRYDG said: Been in one of those once, it is actually terrifying crammed in and have to follow not being able to just walk out. When it starts moving the way your not facing is damn scary, shuffling on a angle or backwards. Click to expand...

Yeah i probably have been as well like half a dozen times usually more circumstance than actually wanting to be there. I remember this one time traveling by train for work and there was a huge fallout at a big train station and no trains were going because of some issue dont remember what it was but thousands of people had to go to a very small train station as that was the only place that the trains still drove. Imagine a couple thousand people at a tiny train station it had 3 or 4 lanes for trains so we were like sardines mashed into each other. The only thing i wanted to do was leave but it was not possible surrounded by people. Just at the tunnels to change lanes it took ages to get out. Then finally your at the right lane but the trains are so filled because so many are waiting that it took endless trains to even be able to get into the train. I wasnt in my home city if i was i could just walk home or get a taxi or something but i was somewhere i was never before and it was getting late.