CatchtheseHands
Can't put down the cup
@red
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2021
- Messages
- 8,419
- Reaction score
- 12,187
Stamp Fairtex Withdraws From ONE 173: Denver On August 1 And Agrees To Relinquish ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title
Our Denver event is moving to June 2026 after Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga and multiple other World Championship bouts did not materialize.
www.onefc.com
Really sucks to see and I was looking forward to seeing her return. I hope this is just a set back and doesn't turn into a career ending injury..