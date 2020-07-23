Stalker 2 Trailer

I played Shadow of Chernobyl and I never understood why people liked it. The entire system feels like it was meant to be played by nobody except the devs themselves. There's events that are almost impossible to get to and easy to miss, entire battlefields with ghosts and aliens you can run through without ever being told what's going on, and dear lord those endings and "special" requirements! Nevermind that the game was jam packed with bugs.



That game put me off the Stalker series for life.