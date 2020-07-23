Stalker 2 Trailer

i came very hard but i noticd no steam logo which is worrying
if its an epic exclusive then the i wont be touching this game
It is a timed xbox exclusive, which means it will launch on the box first, then pc a little later
Interesting. I was under the impression that Console Launch Exclusive meant it was an Xbox exclusive, with PC following.They are launching at the same time PC and Xbox will be out on the same day. It is a Console Launch Exclusive meaning PS5 is shit out of luck and it will likely never be coming to PS5.
GSC Game World themselves have clarified that.
Would be really nice if they would stop coming up with all these terms and just say what they meant, so they do not have to keep clarifying later.
I am one of those with a gaming PC and more than likely a PS5, so no shit eater am I.Microsoft are generally very good with not biting the hand that feeds them. In terms of PC and Xbox games releasing at the same time.
Console exclusive in this regard simply means PS5 eats shit and it won't release on it.
But I agree. It's fucking annoying all these buzzwords they come up with.
I am right up there with ya man. But JRPGs are my jam, and they come to the PS before anything else. So they get my money.I own a PC, xbox and Switch. Only thing I miss out on are PS5 exclusive I would never play anyway because I'm probably one of the 5 hardest to please posters on this forum when it comes to games I'll actually play.
Yeah it's an Xbox showcase. Why would they include steam or Epic or Switch or anything other than Xbox in the trailer for an Xbox showcase. This is not the "Game Trailer" for the game, it is the Reveal Trailer for Xbox.
I'm the same. JRPGs are the shit.
not recently they've been shitty if anything with only a handful of titles getting the job done
I played Shadow of Chernobyl and I never understood why people liked it. The entire system feels like it was meant to be played by nobody except the devs themselves. There's events that are almost impossible to get to and easy to miss, entire battlefields with ghosts and aliens you can run through without ever being told what's going on, and dear lord those endings and "special" requirements! Nevermind that the game was jam packed with bugs.
That game put me off the Stalker series for life.