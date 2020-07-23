  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Stalker 2 Trailer

i came very hard but i noticd no steam logo which is worrying
 
Yeeeaaaah boiiiii

Now we just need half life 3 and berserk to be written to the end to be happy
 
if its an epic exclusive then the i wont be touching this game
 
GhostZ06 said:
i came very hard but i noticd no steam logo which is worrying
GhostZ06 said:
if its an epic exclusive then the i wont be touching this game
Yeah it's an Xbox showcase. Why would they include steam or Epic or Switch or anything other than Xbox in the trailer for an Xbox showcase. This is not the "Game Trailer" for the game, it is the Reveal Trailer for Xbox.
 
GhostZ06 said:
if its an epic exclusive then the i wont be touching this game
It is a timed xbox exclusive, which means it will launch on the box first, then pc a little later
 
Sycho Sid said:
It is a timed xbox exclusive, which means it will launch on the box first, then pc a little later
They are launching at the same time PC and Xbox will be out on the same day. It is a Console Launch Exclusive meaning PS5 is shit out of luck and it will likely never be coming to PS5.
GSC Game World themselves have clarified that.

It is going to be a seamless open world this time and bigger than the CoP map with a complete non linear story.
 
Woldog said:
They are launching at the same time PC and Xbox will be out on the same day. It is a Console Launch Exclusive meaning PS5 is shit out of luck and it will likely never be coming to PS5.
GSC Game World themselves have clarified that.
Interesting. I was under the impression that Console Launch Exclusive meant it was an Xbox exclusive, with PC following.

Would be really nice if they would stop coming up with all these terms and just say what they meant, so they do not have to keep clarifying later.
 
Sycho Sid said:
Interesting. I was under the impression that Console Launch Exclusive meant it was an Xbox exclusive, with PC following.

Would be really nice if they would stop coming up with all these terms and just say what they meant, so they do not have to keep clarifying later.
Microsoft are generally very good with not biting the hand that feeds them. In terms of PC and Xbox games releasing at the same time.

Console exclusive in this regard simply means PS5 eats shit and it won't release on it.

But I agree. It's fucking annoying all these buzzwords they come up with.
 
Woldog said:
Microsoft are generally very good with not biting the hand that feeds them. In terms of PC and Xbox games releasing at the same time.

Console exclusive in this regard simply means PS5 eats shit and it won't release on it.

But I agree. It's fucking annoying all these buzzwords they come up with.
I am one of those with a gaming PC and more than likely a PS5, so no shit eater am I.
 
Sycho Sid said:
I am one of those with a gaming PC and more than likely a PS5, so no shit eater am I.
I own a PC, xbox and Switch. Only thing I miss out on are PS5 exclusive I would never play anyway because I'm probably one of the 5 hardest to please posters on this forum when it comes to games I'll actually play.
 
Woldog said:
I own a PC, xbox and Switch. Only thing I miss out on are PS5 exclusive I would never play anyway because I'm probably one of the 5 hardest to please posters on this forum when it comes to games I'll actually play.
I am right up there with ya man. But JRPGs are my jam, and they come to the PS before anything else. So they get my money.
 
Woldog said:
Yeah it's an Xbox showcase. Why would they include steam or Epic or Switch or anything other than Xbox in the trailer for an Xbox showcase. This is not the "Game Trailer" for the game, it is the Reveal Trailer for Xbox.
its using UE4 thats why
 
I played Shadow of Chernobyl and I never understood why people liked it. The entire system feels like it was meant to be played by nobody except the devs themselves. There's events that are almost impossible to get to and easy to miss, entire battlefields with ghosts and aliens you can run through without ever being told what's going on, and dear lord those endings and "special" requirements! Nevermind that the game was jam packed with bugs.

That game put me off the Stalker series for life.
 
Glad they actually used in-game graphics for the trailer, way too many trailers are just pure pre-rendered cgi workstation crap.
 
GhostZ06 said:
not recently they've been shitty if anything with only a handful of titles getting the job done
It's always felt this way to me in a way. Also you can't restrict yourself to one console with JRPGs just makes things worse. Between PC, Switch, and PS4 I get more than enough. Last year we had Astral Chain, DQ X1, TOCS 3. This year only FF7 Remake, Xenoblade chronicles (never got to play this), and TOCS4. Pokemon games as well. I enjoy some of them but not all of them.

I need to try the Atelier series if I can get into those it'll be a nice addition to my lineup.
 
Holic said:
I played Shadow of Chernobyl and I never understood why people liked it. The entire system feels like it was meant to be played by nobody except the devs themselves. There's events that are almost impossible to get to and easy to miss, entire battlefields with ghosts and aliens you can run through without ever being told what's going on, and dear lord those endings and "special" requirements! Nevermind that the game was jam packed with bugs.

That game put me off the Stalker series for life.
Yeah I know what you mean although I personally love the games (especially STALKER: Call Of Pripyat). It takes a while to get over the "euro jank" and realize that these games should not be played like any open world fps where you can just run around guns blazing. They are very unforgiving and don't explain much.
 
