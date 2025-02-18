Stale cupcake

WillyWarminski
With the imminent return of the Tate (no pics), and a statement of “I’ve still got what it takes and if you doubt me, please stick around. Mark your calendars,” what precisely does Tate have to offer?
Turning 39 this year and moving as though wading through treacle in her last few, the gutsy Sherdog booty-crush sounds like she has to prove something to herself.
Is she going down the Luke/Teh Chris route of self-belief in spite of decline? Or do you believe she can do something more than a decision fight?
