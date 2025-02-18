Stale cupcake

  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

With the imminent return of the Tate (no pics), and a statement of “I’ve still got what it takes and if you doubt me, please stick around. Mark your calendars,” what precisely does Tate have to offer?

Turning 39 this year and moving as though wading through treacle in her last few, the gutsy Sherdog booty-crush sounds like she has to prove something to herself.

Is she going down the Luke/Teh Chris route of self-belief in spite of decline? Or do you believe she can do something more than a decision fight?
 
Wbw is a can division, it's already had Pennington and Pena as champs so cupcake winning a title isn't unheard of
 
I mean, if it's a one off to come back and get a win at all, sure, she can pull one off against Santos. But if she thinks she is going on a run to the belt and that she'd beat fighters like Kayla, yes, I doubt her. All the doubts. She looked mid the last time she came out of retirement. I still admire the fire, though.
 
