Stacked UFC cards are dead?

joy2day

joy2day

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 4, 2024
Messages
3,531
Reaction score
7,273
I do appreciate the improved situation with being able to watch the old fights and see all events by just paying for one streaming service rather than Fight Pass, ESPN + AND the cost of PPVs.

Nonetheless, it is hard to miss the obvious take on (what were previously) PPVs since the start of the year- the numbered events (that would have been PPVs) have dropped from usually having at least 2-3 top-draw fights to only having 1. This has been true of what we've had so far this year AND what is scheduled if you look through coming events.

With a similar number of events as last year paired with lower quality cards, similar low pay for MMA fighters, and the inclusion of boxing, it seems like a setup for slowing the growth of the sport- there will be fewer quality fighters as incentives disappear.

Are stacked cards extinct, or so rare that they are nearly irrelevant? How far will this go and what effect with the continued dilution of UFC cards have on the sport long-term? Is the lack of incentive for the UFC to put on big-buy PPV cards actually going to end up shrinking the sport in terms of quality?

While I like a lot of things about the new model, I am also unsure whether it will be a good thing for the sport or an inflection point to deeper degradation.

What do you all think? How will this play out?
 
If they make the same number of cards then the "stacking" will happen, unless those names turn into Chimaev and never fight, then yeah, stacked cards are dead now.

They still make money through gate, some cards will still have names so they sell an arena at their usual ticket prices.
 
theincognito said:
There's no noticeable recent change. What you describe happened sometime early in the ESPN era, if not even sooner.
Click to expand...
I would agree that it went down from the old days of having a lot of stacked cards at the time of ESPN, but there was very often more than one marquee fight during the ESPN years, and there hasn't been even one yet this year (including the future schedule so far).
 
The poor quality of fight cards has more to do with the lack of stars, than anything else. This could change though, so Im hopeful. The key is to get new blood into the heavier divisions.

Lastly, getting rid of WMMA, or at least scaling it back, would help tremendously.
 
brody_in_ga said:
The poor quality of fight cards has more to do with the lack of stars, than anything else. This could change though, so Im hopeful. The key is to get new blood into the heavier divisions.

Lastly, getting rid of WMMA, or at least scaling it back, would help tremendously.
Click to expand...

the problem with your solution is you have to spend money in order for those things to happen. TKO/UFC are into hoarding money, not spending it.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
the problem with your solution is you have to spend money in order for those things to happen. TKO/UFC are into hoarding money, not spending it.
Click to expand...
I'm inclined to agree. The number of quality stars isn't what it was a while back, but PPVs have dried up quicker than star power. There are loads of matchups for example that could be made in the WW division.
 
joy2day said:
I would agree that it went down from the old days of having a lot of stacked cards at the time of ESPN, but there was very often more than one marquee fight during the ESPN years, and there hasn't been even one yet this year (including the future schedule so far).
Click to expand...
What is marquee?

If you mean names (there's a general lack of big ones right now, but): Gaethje, Pimblett, O'Malley, Lewis, Jean Silva were all on the same card. They're probably all in the top 25 of most popular active fighters.

If you mean highly ranked: every numbered card so far has had multiple.
 
theincognito said:
What is marquee?

If you mean names (there's a general lack of big ones right now, but): Gaethje, Pimblett, O'Malley, Lewis, Jean Silva were all on the same card. They're probably all in the top 25 of most popular active fighters.

If you mean highly ranked: every numbered card so far has had multiple.
Click to expand...
I mean fights that a lot of people care about.
 
joy2day said:
I would agree that it went down from the old days of having a lot of stacked cards at the time of ESPN, but there was very often more than one marquee fight during the ESPN years, and there hasn't been even one yet this year (including the future schedule so far).
Click to expand...
The drop in quality began when they went to ESPN. Now they’re just following their lead. Let’s not romanticize the ESPN as something it was not.
 
Whats a stacked card look like to you guys?

UFC X
C Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Morales vs Kamaru Usman
Ateba Guatier vs Shara Bullet
Losene Keita vs Yair Rodriguez
Payton Talbott vs Farid Basharat

UFC Y
IC Cyril Gane vs Alex Peireira
C Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev
Carlos Prates vs Jack Della
Pantoja vs Kyoji Horiguchi
Bo Nickal vs Ikram Aliskerov

Stuff like this?
 
At least I'm not having to pay for ESPN Unlimited and $79.99 to watch Max vs Poirier 3...
 
The more events you have, the less stacked cards you'll see. Why put an awesome matchup on a card that already has a good main and co-main event, when you can move it to a fight night where it can be the main event there.

Also, the big names seem to be wanting to fight less frequently, which compounds the problem.
 
STAY GOLD said:
The drop in quality began when they went to ESPN. Now they’re just following their lead. Let’s not romanticize the ESPN as something it was not.
Click to expand...
Romanticize? Saying it is lesser than the previous era and more than the current is hardly romanticizing it. That's pretty much the reality. It's not romantic to have few stacked cards but more than one typically.
 
Fedorgasm said:
The more events you have, the less stacked cards you'll see. Why put an awesome matchup on a card that already has a good main and co-main event, when you can move it to a fight night where it can be the main event there.

Also, the big names seem to be wanting to fight less frequently, which compounds the problem.
Click to expand...
The number of events is basically the same this year.
 
Ufc has been dying for a long time.


The problem is stupid rich assholes keep paying them shit tons of money to suck ass.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

j18lee
With the Paramount deal and the end of PPVs, what should be the direction/differences of numbered cards vs. FNs, if any?
Replies
16
Views
362
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,048
Messages
58,478,329
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top