Stacked UFC cards are dead?

I do appreciate the improved situation with being able to watch the old fights and see all events by just paying for one streaming service rather than Fight Pass, ESPN + AND the cost of PPVs.



Nonetheless, it is hard to miss the obvious take on (what were previously) PPVs since the start of the year- the numbered events (that would have been PPVs) have dropped from usually having at least 2-3 top-draw fights to only having 1. This has been true of what we've had so far this year AND what is scheduled if you look through coming events.



With a similar number of events as last year paired with lower quality cards, similar low pay for MMA fighters, and the inclusion of boxing, it seems like a setup for slowing the growth of the sport- there will be fewer quality fighters as incentives disappear.



Are stacked cards extinct, or so rare that they are nearly irrelevant? How far will this go and what effect with the continued dilution of UFC cards have on the sport long-term? Is the lack of incentive for the UFC to put on big-buy PPV cards actually going to end up shrinking the sport in terms of quality?



While I like a lot of things about the new model, I am also unsure whether it will be a good thing for the sport or an inflection point to deeper degradation.



What do you all think? How will this play out?