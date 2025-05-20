St. Peter: Norm!

George Wendt, Who Played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ Dies at 76

George Wendt, an American actor and comedian who earned six consecutive Emmy nominations for his performance as Norm Peterson on the beloved NBC comedy series “Cheers,” died Tuesday morning at his home. He was 76. Wendt’s death was confirmed by his publicist Melissa Nathan with the following...
Kind of impressive he lasted so long in his physical shape.
 
Gratg-dakAAkGFO
 
Grew up watching Cheers every Thursday night, it was a great show and Norm was one of the best characters, RIP to a fellow husky brother


He also played one of Alec Baldwins poker buddies in this forgotten Farrelly Brothers movie from the late 90's, its a pretty good flick, recommended if you never seen it



 
I rewatched the series and Frasier last year. Phenomenal writing and one of the best sitcoms ever made. Norm was probably my favorite behind Coach. Also, I thought he died a long time ago.
 
