Sprinting for Muscle Growth

Adnan Adil said: I’ve been fan of sprinting since I was 8 years old. During my life I have trained in garious ways, but the speinte weren’t typically in my workout routines. Recently I have started to srpint again. Now I am trying to pack some muscles with sprinting. I’ve looked on the internet, asked the AIs and found nothing solid. I mean that this is some rar topic for most people. Eo you have any idea how long should I sprint? Should I go for distance or time running? Rest periods? Frequency and so on? Initially I was thinking that shorter the sprint, bigger the hypertrophy, but found that 100 m sprinters are more jacked than their 60 m colleagues. Some say that this is because of genetics and training. Honestly I don’t know what to think. Click to expand...

First off: did you sprint competitively (= did you get coached in sprinting), or are you simply "a fan of sprinting"? I used to run track in high school, and we had a lot of professional runners in our club (international competitors who were on sponsorship programs by the police, military etc.), although we mostly had 400 m, 400 m hurdles, 800 m and 1500 m runners. So that is the experience I can draw from.Second, I should point out that first off, most 100 m sprinters are not exactly huge, at best they are athletic. Usain Bolt weighs 94 kg at 1.95 m, Maurice Greene 80 kg at 1.76 m, Tim Montgomery 73 kg at 1.78 m, Ben Johnson 75 kg at 1.77 m, Carl Lewis 80 kg at 1.88 m (attention: this list includes at least one guy who was caught on gear). So it's typically roughly their height minus 100 cm in kg (+- 5-8). What they are is LEAN, most of them are competing at something around 6-10% body fat. Back when I was a runner (800-3000 m for me), I also used to think the sprinters were huge. But now, after spending the last 16 years in combat sports, I would say they are kinda lanky actually. Athletic, but definitely not big.Third, according to most coaches, sprinters are born, not made. If you are naturally fast-twitch, you may become a good sprinter with appropriate training; if you're not, you will likely never be. The reason I am pointing this out is that if you are fast twitch, you will also tend to put on muscle more easily, so bear that in mind.Fourth, sprinters in the past 3-4 decades have been weight training quite a bit. Ben Johnson allegedly had a 350 lbs bench and a 540 lbs squat, both of which are quite outstanding for someone his weight (and without a weight cut, no less!) whose sport is not lifting - not bad even for someone on gear. So what you see on TV is the product of that as well. Compare that to earlier sprinters, and you'll see the difference.The last sprinter I am aware of who apparently didn't weight train was Allan Wells in the 80ies, he wrote a book about his training methods which I should have somewhere; and he had quite phenomenal leg developement if I may say so.Finally, IF you want to go ahead with this "sprinting for muscle" project, I would recommend considering a few factors.First, definitely add resistance training, preferably squats (although some sprinting coaches like the guy who trained Allyson Felix - whose name escaped me at the moment - swear by deadlifts insted) and whatever else you want to add in (lunges, Bulgarian split squats, Olympic lifts...). You may choose to do bodyweight squats instead (e.g. pistols, shrimp squats and sissy squats), but be aware those tend to produce less size growth overall, are more difficult to progress, and in my experience, you should include several variations to hit the muscles from all angles. Nordic hamstring curls aka glute ham raises and reverse hypers are also great, and I dare say mandatory if you don't deadlift. Other effective forms of resistance training for sprinting include running against resistance (prowler, sled, exergenie, resistance band...).Second, if you're not a trained sprinter and don't care about your track sprinting times, focus on hill sprints (50-80 m) and stair sprints. Those will put more load on your legs and be ultimately safer due to the slower speed - I wish I had a dollar for every sprinter I saw tear a muscle.Third, don't just do sprints, because neither do sprinters. Do all kinds of jumps as well (uphill or upstairs are especially brutal versions of that).Fourth, like always when trying to get bigger, limit all the extra activity. No long runs, no long bike rides etc. Sprinters will dial in their bodyweight and body fat percentay mostly through nutrition, not through extra cardio etc.