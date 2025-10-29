Media Sports Doctor Explains Why Tom Aspinall’s Injury Was Fight Ending

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
119,500
Reaction score
232,429
Tom-Aspinall-1140x622.jpg

Renowned sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer recently weighed in on Tom Aspinall’s eye injury.

Aspinall looked to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 321 last weekend in Abu Dhabi. “Honey Badger” was simultaneously poked in both eyes by Gane late in the first round. The fight was declared a no contest after Aspinall failed to recover his vision.




However, some fighters and fans believe Aspinall should have continued fighting. While Chael Sonnen believes Aspinall should have continued with an injured eye, Aljamain Sterling didn’t think the eye was seriously injured in the first place. Sutterer explained why Aspinall’s eye could be more compromised than it appears. According to Sutterer, Aspinall’s eyes suffered enough trauma to impair his vision, even though they didn’t appear to be severely injured.

Doctor: ‘I Think It Was Handled Perfectly’​


“Everybody seems to lashing out at the fact that even at the hospital, afterwards, the doctor said, ‘Well there’s no serious damage.’ People thought that his eye visually looked OK,” Sutterer told Ariel Helwani. “The doctor that was covering the fight said the eye looks OK. The there's a big difference between something looking OK and something functioning OK. When you get knuckles dug deep into your eyes, not just on one side but on both sides, that's plenty of force, that’s plenty of trauma to cause your eye to not function the right way even though it might objectively look okay… I think it was handled perfectly.”

Aspinall’s father recently claimed that the heavyweight champ still can’t see out of his right eye and only has partial vision in his left eye.


Brian Stutter MD (sports medicine doctor) explains why Tom Aspinall’s eye poke was more serious than it looked 👀😳

"There's a big difference between something looking ok and something functioning ok. When you get knuckles dug deep into your eyes... that's plenty of force &… pic.twitter.com/3pr69bCyoV

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 28, 2025
Click to expand...

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Sports Doctor Explains Why Tom Aspinall’s Injury Was Fight Ending

Renowned sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer recently weighed in on Tom Aspinall’s eye injury.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Fight Professor said:
A US doctor is not never going to blame the patient/victim or another US doctor. It has to do with professional ethics.
Click to expand...

Plus in this case, with a doctor already assessing that there is no serious damage, and this doctor also agreeing, that aspect is established....thus the additional EXPERTISE we need is not medical, it's from fighters, as they know the situation from first hand experience.

It's not like we're now solving some advanced question of modern medicine or theoretical physics anymore, that part is already established and no one is debating it. We are now in the realm of the response FROM A FIGHTER'S standpoint to what we know occurred medically.

And world class elite champions like TJ Dillashaw (arguable GOAT of division) have made it abundantly clear what their expert opinion is.
 
Honey badger nickname been taken by tyrann mathieu .. get another one aspinall it sounds lame on you nobody calls you that
 
"When you get knuckles dug deep into your eyes, not just on one side but on both sides, that's plenty of force, that’s plenty of trauma to cause your eye to not function the right way"

Deep medical analysis right here.

<{Joewithit}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Father Gives Concerning Update on Tom Aspinall’s Condition Following UFC 321
6 7 8
Replies
148
Views
2K
Wrath of Foamy
W
Al Tair
Tom actually quit. Jones was right.
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
2K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
Othman
Aspinall chose to quit
2 3
Replies
51
Views
954
listrahtes
listrahtes
Kowboy On Sherdog
Daniel Cormier: It Would Have Been Hard for Tom Aspinall to Continue Fighting After Injury
2 3
Replies
51
Views
910
CasualBot
CasualBot
H
More fighters should tell the doctor/referee they can't continue after a severe eyepoke
2
Replies
39
Views
422
CJrider
CJrider

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,024
Messages
58,018,618
Members
175,908
Latest member
graciepunch

Share this page

Back
Top