Spivac has the best grappling at heavyweight

Gane has a win over the best heavyweight grappler. His grappling looked rough against ngannou and Jones but he's new to mma and has been making the adjustments.
Aspinall, Jon and Jailton are all better grapplers when you combine wrestling. Spivak is the biggest sub threat though.
I'd pick jailton in a pure submission grappling match over spivak any day of the week.
I wouldn't be surprised if we see that next. There isn't really anyone else for them to fight atm unless they want to go ahead and make Pav vs Almeida and Spivac vs Blaydes..Dana book Spivac/Jailton let’s go!!
Aspinall has a better sub game than all of them.Aspinall, Jon and Jailton are all better grapplers when you combine wrestling. Spivak is the biggest sub threat though.
Take it down a notch Mr Know It All lolAspinall has a better sub game than all of them.
Aspinall has a better sub game than all of them.
What was that, around 2015? Tom is the all around better grappler today imo. He was like a new born in 2015.Nah he's already been subbed himself while they haven't. Submitting ghost of Andrei who Marcos subbed a year later and Volkov who has always been bad off his back doesn't say a whole lot. I mean it says he has better grappling than most modern HWs but that isnt saying much.
Jailton was the 1st to sub Romanov and Spivak 1st to sub Tybura. Jon instatapped Gane. Better feats than any Tom has IMO.