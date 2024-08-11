Spivac has the best grappling at heavyweight

hswrestler

hswrestler

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,587
Reaction score
3,344
Gane has a win over the best heavyweight grappler. His grappling looked rough against ngannou and Jones but he's new to mma and has been making the adjustments.
 
Thats fair, they have better traditional wrestling entries but spivacs judo throws are nasty
 
Not even close. Almeida is way better. Tybura dominated him on the ground in the first fight.
 
fortheo said:
I'd pick jailton in a pure submission grappling match over spivak any day of the week.
Click to expand...

Jailton couldnt come close to subbing Derrick Lewis despite many dominant positions and Spivak subbed Lewis with ease. He was also tapped by a journeyman MW in a sub only comp. I will take Spivak in a sub grappling comp if the only way to win is a sub and points is a draw.
 
fortheo said:
I'd pick jailton in a pure submission grappling match over spivak any day of the week.
Click to expand...

I actually hope we see this fight someday. I think both have great BJJ. Spivak is pure Judo whilst Jailton has fantastic wrestling. Almeida is probably the more athletic dude which would likely pay dividends, but IMO Spivak is the vastly more proven striker.
 
Pierced7681 said:
Dana book Spivac/Jailton let’s go!!
Click to expand...
I wouldn't be surprised if we see that next. There isn't really anyone else for them to fight atm unless they want to go ahead and make Pav vs Almeida and Spivac vs Blaydes..
 
ExitLUPin said:
Aspinall, Jon and Jailton are all better grapplers when you combine wrestling. Spivak is the biggest sub threat though.
Click to expand...
Aspinall has a better sub game than all of them.
 
Poirierfan said:
Aspinall has a better sub game than all of them.
Click to expand...

Nah he's already been subbed himself while they haven't. Submitting ghost of Andrei who Marcos subbed a year later and Volkov who has always been bad off his back doesn't say a whole lot. I mean it says he has better grappling than most modern HWs but that isnt saying much.

Jailton was the 1st to sub Romanov and Spivak 1st to sub Tybura. Jon instatapped Gane. Better feats than any Tom has IMO.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Nah he's already been subbed himself while they haven't. Submitting ghost of Andrei who Marcos subbed a year later and Volkov who has always been bad off his back doesn't say a whole lot. I mean it says he has better grappling than most modern HWs but that isnt saying much.

Jailton was the 1st to sub Romanov and Spivak 1st to sub Tybura. Jon instatapped Gane. Better feats than any Tom has IMO.
Click to expand...
What was that, around 2015? Tom is the all around better grappler today imo. He was like a new born in 2015.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheWizard
Who is the biggest threat to Tom Aspinall at heavyweight?
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,816
Messages
56,010,684
Members
175,031
Latest member
Ohio_Rizz

Share this page

Back
Top