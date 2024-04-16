Spitting Sherdog Verses

toasty
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 997
- Reaction score
- 1,420
Rabbit with a habit
Stoned like a lemur
Hare who gets his share
Shorties braiding my fur
Don’t hide no eggs
Girlies spreading they legs
Don’t mind the jelly haters
Like furry Osculater
Running Sherdog Street
Watching Raw with my man Pliny Pete
Haiku master
Disciple of Zer
surfing Point Break all Trippy
With old man Whippy
Gonna be late for work can any of y'all add to my rap?
Yeah I'll see Y'all in Bare Knuckles
always remember “The eggplant will salute other pigeons”
Stoned like a lemur
Hare who gets his share
Shorties braiding my fur
Don’t hide no eggs
Girlies spreading they legs
Don’t mind the jelly haters
Like furry Osculater
Running Sherdog Street
Watching Raw with my man Pliny Pete
Haiku master
Disciple of Zer
surfing Point Break all Trippy
With old man Whippy
Gonna be late for work can any of y'all add to my rap?
Yeah I'll see Y'all in Bare Knuckles
always remember “The eggplant will salute other pigeons”