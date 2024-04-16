Spitting Sherdog Verses

Rabbit with a habit



Stoned like a lemur



Hare who gets his share



Shorties braiding my fur



Don’t hide no eggs



Girlies spreading they legs



Don’t mind the jelly haters



Like furry Osculater



Running Sherdog Street



Watching Raw with my man Pliny Pete



Haiku master



Disciple of Zer



surfing Point Break all Trippy

With old man Whippy





Gonna be late for work can any of y'all add to my rap?



Yeah I'll see Y'all in Bare Knuckles



always remember “The eggplant will salute other pigeons”