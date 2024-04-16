Spitting Sherdog Verses

toasty

toasty

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
997
Reaction score
1,420
Rabbit with a habit

Stoned like a lemur

Hare who gets his share

Shorties braiding my fur

Don’t hide no eggs

Girlies spreading they legs

Don’t mind the jelly haters

Like furry Osculater

Running Sherdog Street

Watching Raw with my man Pliny Pete

Haiku master

Disciple of Zer

surfing Point Break all Trippy
With old man Whippy


Gonna be late for work can any of y'all add to my rap?

Yeah I'll see Y'all in Bare Knuckles

always remember “The eggplant will salute other pigeons”
 
