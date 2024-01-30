Spitting on opponents during Muay thai (Muay Thai bark / sweat / spit)

Hi guys

Something i have become really self concious about recently lol

Doing Muay Thai obviously people scream and do a bark when kicking or hitting pads. One thing i have become super paranoid about is that during the bark i sort of cough/sneeze at the person holiding the pads.

I never had anyone mention it before until this girl said i was doing it the other week and now refuses to hold pads for me.

Anyone else had any issue with this lol? I can only imagine people holding pads for Liam Harrison getting covered in sweat and spit but being too afraid to say anything.

Or should i just ignore it. I train super hard and give everything when i am hitting pads, plus this girl is super annoying and has lots of other things about training which she complains about.

Thanks
 
She’s probably super annoying and wrong about everything else, but I don’t think I’ve ever had anyone spit on me lmao.

Sweat flying is fine. I definitely try to keep my shirt on when people hold pads for me though, I can tell it gets in peoples eyes/face way easier if I have my shirt off
 
