Time shocks, or do we shock time, do the words only float to dissect the rhyme?

Its a crime, or has the crime have been done...do the rays really come together to complete the sun?



Why is time, what does it do... are we only ones in the universe that don't have a clue?

What about you?, What do you do...what is it in this world that can turn around your blue.?



The world it spins, it has zero emotions or care, its neither biased, nor is it fair.

Its pretty clear that it does what it wants, and our little arrogance allows us to flaunt.

What it means it means and only time with tell, but at the end of our time we scream our rebel yell.



I take in the sunshine to light to my inner black, the world's in a perpetual rush..we need to fuckin relax.

Spend your time...doing exactly what you love, because the universe will exist without us so do what you've being thinking of.



So shove off to the sea to see what's your next adventure...let the waves become part of the accenture.

Don't censor yourself, let the truth become your shield...and if you hate the water, I'll meet you in the field.



Fly free my friend, so you can clip on your wings... we'll fly together through this life...and see exactly what it brings.

The bird sings, and it sings to you, it says I only thought you walked...never knew that you flew.



When the ride has stopped we'll have more to discuss, don't let yourself become stagnant because even the strongest machines are known collect rust.



Trust yourself and meditate on the better days, keep your wings a'flappin... don't let yourself get lost inside the haze.



~SL