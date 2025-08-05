Update: August 5, 2025

SPIDER-PUNK Animated Movie in the Works at Sony Pictures Animation with Daniel Kaluuya and Ajon Singh Writing the Script

Spider-Punk Animated Feature From Daniel Kaluuya & Ajon Singh In Development At Sony A Spider-Punk animated feature from Daniel Kaluuya & Ajon Singh is in development at Sony, Deadline has learned.

Sony Pictures Animation is in early development on a Spider-Punk animated feature from co-writers Daniel Kaluuya () and Ajon Singh (), Deadline has learned.Plot details are under wraps, and there are no other deals in place at this time. The natural assumption, of course, is that Kaluuya will reprise the role of Spider-Punk, which he played in 2023’sand will reprise in the upcomingCreated by writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel, Spider-Punk (aka Hobie Brown) is a version of Spider-Man who leans into a more anarchistic, anti-establishment attitude than Peter Parker’s version. Residing on Earth-138, the character is fueled by his desire to help take down corrupt systems. He first appeared during a Spider-Verse crossover event, as part of 2015’sis the second film in a trilogy of lauded animated features from Sony Pictures Animation, which chronicle Spider-Man’s adventures in the multiverse. The first film,, was a hit both critically and commercially, grossing over $394 million worldwide and winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.was also Oscar-nominated and even more successful at the box office, grossing over $690 million worldwide.is dated for release on June 25, 2027.Before getting production underway on its next Tom Holland-led, which is scheduled to hit theaters July 31, 2026 — and ahead of the release of, Sony has been busy further building out its live-actionuniverse with, a spinoff series for MGM+ starring Nicolas Cage, which is is slated to premiere next year.An Oscar winner currently in production opposite Chris Rock in his untitled new film for A24, Kaluuya has been moving to expand his resume behind the camera, after making his directorial debut on Netflix’s, which he helmed with Kibwe Tavares. Upcoming, he’s set to to produce a live-actionmovie under his 59% Productions banner, in partnership with Mattel and A24.