Television SPIDER-NOIR Starring Nicolas Cage (First Teaser Trailer, post #30)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,969
Reaction score
22,818
Update: February 9, 2023

SPIDER-MAN NOIR Live-Action TV Series in the Works from Amazon Studios and Sony Television

spider-man-noir-top.jpg


The Spider-Man TV universe is expanding its web-pire. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are developing a Spider-Man Noir live-action series that will be written by Oren Uziel, a big-screen writer who worked on the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum action comedy The Lost City and 2021’s Mortal Kombat.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the producers of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse animated movies which first brought the Spider-Man Noir character onto screens, helped develop the series with Uziel and will executive produce the series via their Lord Miller banner. Amy Pascal, who has a hand in all of Sony’s Spider-Man adaptations, is also executive producing, as will Uziel.

Spider-Man Noir is a more recent Marvel creation, having been first introduced in a comic mini-series in 2009. The Noir universe is an alternate universe that re-imagines some of the Marvel characters in a hard-boiled, 1930s setting. The Spider-Man Noir character was more pulpy and more of a vigilante take on the character, who was still named Peter Parker.

Nicolas Cage voiced the character in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse.

Amazon and Sony have a whole arachnid empire planned for Spider-Man and his amazing friends, whose rights reside with Sony. The companies are already developing a series based on Silk, with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang running point on that series, titled Silk: Spider Society. Sony claims its Spider-Man universe features more than 900 characters.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/t...ir-tv-show-phil-lord-chris-miller-1235321554/
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: February 9, 2023

SPIDER-MAN NOIR Live-Action TV Series in the Works from Amazon Studios and Sony Television

spider-man-noir-top.jpg


The Spider-Man TV universe is expanding its web-pire. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are developing a Spider-Man Noir live-action series that will be written by Oren Uziel, a big-screen writer who worked on the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum action comedy The Lost City and 2021’s Mortal Kombat.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the producers of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse animated movies which first brought the Spider-Man Noir character onto screens, helped develop the series with Uziel and will executive produce the series via their Lord Miller banner. Amy Pascal, who has a hand in all of Sony’s Spider-Man adaptations, is also executive producing, as will Uziel.

Spider-Man Noir is a more recent Marvel creation, having been first introduced in a comic mini-series in 2009. The Noir universe is an alternate universe that re-imagines some of the Marvel characters in a hard-boiled, 1930s setting. The Spider-Man Noir character was more pulpy and more of a vigilante take on the character, who was still named Peter Parker.

Nicolas Cage voiced the character in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse.

Amazon and Sony have a whole arachnid empire planned for Spider-Man and his amazing friends, whose rights reside with Sony. The companies are already developing a series based on Silk, with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang running point on that series, titled Silk: Spider Society. Sony claims its Spider-Man universe features more than 900 characters.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/t...ir-tv-show-phil-lord-chris-miller-1235321554/
Click to expand...

Hard to get too excited when Nick Fuckin' Cage! ain't coming back.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: February 9, 2023

SPIDER-MAN NOIR Live-Action TV Series in the Works from Amazon Studios and Sony Television

spider-man-noir-top.jpg


The Spider-Man TV universe is expanding its web-pire. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are developing a Spider-Man Noir live-action series that will be written by Oren Uziel, a big-screen writer who worked on the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum action comedy The Lost City and 2021’s Mortal Kombat.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the producers of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse animated movies which first brought the Spider-Man Noir character onto screens, helped develop the series with Uziel and will executive produce the series via their Lord Miller banner. Amy Pascal, who has a hand in all of Sony’s Spider-Man adaptations, is also executive producing, as will Uziel.

Spider-Man Noir is a more recent Marvel creation, having been first introduced in a comic mini-series in 2009. The Noir universe is an alternate universe that re-imagines some of the Marvel characters in a hard-boiled, 1930s setting. The Spider-Man Noir character was more pulpy and more of a vigilante take on the character, who was still named Peter Parker.

Nicolas Cage voiced the character in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse.

Amazon and Sony have a whole arachnid empire planned for Spider-Man and his amazing friends, whose rights reside with Sony. The companies are already developing a series based on Silk, with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang running point on that series, titled Silk: Spider Society. Sony claims its Spider-Man universe features more than 900 characters.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/t...ir-tv-show-phil-lord-chris-miller-1235321554/
Click to expand...
That's a spider-product I can get behind
 
Could be good. I'm cautiously optimistic.
 
just watched Spider-verse for the millionth time the other day & was thinking about how they should do something w/ Spider-man Noir. this is great news, but i also might boycott if they don’t bring back Nicolas.
 
Update: May 14, 2024

Nicolas Cage to Star in Live-Action Spider-Man Series NOIR for Sony and Amazon

Nicolas-Cage-Spider-Man-Noir-Header.jpg


Nicolas Cage is putting on the Spidey suit for Amazon. Amazon, ahead of its first upfront presentation Tuesday, announced that it is moving forward with Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

Cage will star in the series, which was first put in development more than a year ago at the streamer. Noir revolves around an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Noir is part of the larger Marvel universe that Amazon is assembling, with the streamer already working on Silk: Spider Society with The Walking Dead alum Angela Kang.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the producers of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movies, are overseeing Amazon’s Marvel franchise. The duo first brought the Spider-Man Noir character to screens with Spider-Verse and will exec produce Noir alongside showrunners Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Netflix’s Marvel show, Punisher). Amy Pascal, who has a hand in all of Sony’s Spider-Man adaptations, will also be credited as an exec producer.

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Like Silk, Noir will first debut on MGM+ — the premium cable network formerly known as Epix that is now owned by Amazon — before both shows debut on the streamer.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Spider-Man ‘Noir’ Series Starring Nicolas Cage a Go at Amazon

The Marvel series, from Sony TV, will first debut on MGM+ (the network formerly known as Epix, which is part of the Amazon family).
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com
 
Very interesting.

Just wish this had been done more than 10+ years ago cause Nick is 60 years old now.
 
Hope one true god takes it seriously since he can act when he wants to
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,561
Messages
57,292,773
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top