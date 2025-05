Update: May 14, 2024

Nicolas Cage to Star in Live-Action Spider-Man Series NOIR for Sony and Amazon

Spider-Man ‘Noir’ Series Starring Nicolas Cage a Go at Amazon The Marvel series, from Sony TV, will first debut on MGM+ (the network formerly known as Epix, which is part of the Amazon family).

Nicolas Cage is putting on the Spidey suit for Amazon. Amazon, ahead of its first upfront presentation Tuesday, announced that it is moving forward witha live-action series based on the Marvel comicCage will star in the series, which was first put in development more than a year ago at the streamer.revolves around an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.is part of the larger Marvel universe that Amazon is assembling, with the streamer already working onwithalum Angela Kang.Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the producers of Sony’sanimated movies, are overseeing Amazon’s Marvel franchise. The duo first brought thecharacter to screens withand will exec producealongside showrunners Oren Uziel () and Steve Lightfoot (Netflix’s Marvel show,). Amy Pascal, who has a hand in all of Sony’sadaptations, will also be credited as an exec producer.“Expanding the Marvel universe withis a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”Likewill first debut on MGM+ — the premium cable network formerly known as Epix that is now owned by Amazon — before both shows debut on the streamer.“We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.