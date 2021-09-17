I Fusion I
Everything you can imagine is real
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 30, 2020
- Messages
- 4,511
- Reaction score
- 2,450
vs
Pick the most iconic duo for Marvel, 00s or 10s?
Dont let nostalgia fool you.
Infinity War is the best movie of the lot, and the highest of the highs in Endgame rival any superhero movie. This one is an easy slam dunk.
Endgame was retarded and gets worse as time goes by. It could have been such a high with what was set up, but it sucked.Dont let nostalgia fool you.
Infinity War is the best movie of the lot, and the highest of the highs in Endgame rival any superhero movie. This one is an easy slam dunk.
Infinity is arguably the greatest comic book film of all time let alone marvel
What makes it a better movie ? Is it the ridiculously cheesy fight scenes, or the confused idea that it was supposed to be gritty and grounded, with a man in a bat suit figting a clown? Most overrated movie I've ever seen. Nothing about it makes any sense.Maybe...
This one still exists and is still the best imo
Spider-Man 3 > entirety of MCU post 2014