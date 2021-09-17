I'd have no trouble declaring Infinity War the best among the four. I think the first two Raimi Spideys are gold but Infinity War was next-level, as great of a culmination of those earlier MCU movies and characters as you could have hoped for.



Is Endgame as good as Infinity War? No. Is it a satisfying and fun conclusion to those first phases of the MCU? I absolutely think so.



For those reasons, I vote for the Russo films.



But Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 are among my favorite comic book films.