Sphere extremely underutilized.

Wasted half the time on prelims being a logo background. No cool walk out affects. Wack double tiny screens. The other stuff was very cool but a wild Mexican crowd and another star fight would have been way better.
 
DrawK said:
Wasted half the time on prelims being a logo background. No cool walk out affects. Wack double tiny screens. The other stuff was very cool but a wild Mexican crowd and another star fight would have been way better.
The software used is in trial period. If they started the graphics earlier they would’ve had to purchased the full version.
 
Honestly the sphere thing is getting played out already. They should only go there once a year max.
 
They didn’t go as hard as they could have and I’m disappointed
 
The sphere DID have the same thing in the background for a very long time. They could have made more of a show out of it if were really that big of a deal.
 
It’s been kinda neat as a novelty but that’s about it. Not super impressed but it’s fine for a one time event. No need to do it again.
 
Shits weak
 
The graphics haven't been shitty, are you guys retarded?
 
people care way too much about this shit. Doesn't really change much about the viewing experience and going there in person is probably pretty cool
 
Honestly it looks like a really cool experience live which is what it's really geared for
 
